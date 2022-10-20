Ballad donation to bring 'boundless playground' to Abingdon sports complex

Abingdon's Town Council broke ground for what they termed a "boundless playground" Thursday as an addition to the sports complex at The Meadows.

Ballad Health donated $100,000 to construct the boundless playground that will be available for any child with any kind of handicap, Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb said.

The new playground will be in addition to the existing playground recently built at the site, Webb added.

“We are just making a playground with additional boundless features. We felt like this was the best way to use the money,” Webb said.

Now, town leaders are requesting children put their input into the project, which is expected to open in 2023, Webb said.

The ceremony followed Thursday’s Town Council meeting, which included the approval for a construction project at the Summers Building on Main Street.

The council approved the construction of an emergency-use stairwell at the Main Street sidewalk.

The emergency exit is needed following the addition of a fourth floor – with a penthouse for the historic structure at the corner of Court Street.

“I think the best we can do is make it as aesthetically pleasing as possible,” Council Member Amanda Pillion said.

“We just have to make sure that it’s done the right way,” Webb added.

The project still must pass the approval of the town's Historic Preservation Review Board.