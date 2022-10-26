Annual arts and crafts fair to be held at Emory & Henry College

More than 50 vendors will exhibit their wares at the 37th Annual Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 29 at Emory & Henry College.

The free fair will be held in the Mason Fellowship Hall in Memorial Chapel on the Emory & Henry campus.

Attic Treasures, a sale of gently-used household items, also will take place during fair hours.

The Arts & Crafts Fair is sponsored by the College-Community Club. Proceeds from the fair are used for a scholarship award given to an E&H first-year student from Patrick Henry High School, upkeep of the historic Tobias Smyth House, and other special projects on campus.

Handcrafted by artisans, items at the fair will include baked goods, home decor, clothing, holiday ornaments and decorations, photography, pottery, fabric and quilting, spirit items, candles, jewelry, woodworking, toys and wool items.

Candy Whitt of Marion, Virginia, hand paints as many as 400 designs on wooden and glass ornaments. Whitt also will have for sale a child’s wooden desk she has decorated with Emory & Henry College colors and logo.

Another local favorite at the event is Whitney Copenhaver who sells photography gift items. She will bring 2023 Emory & Henry College calendars, drink coasters, magnets, postcards, note cards, prints and bookmarks, all of which display her photography of Southwest Virginia.

Other regular vendors are Kathy McKinney and Carla McKinney, who make felted wool animal ornaments, Tina Goodpasture who creates primitive crafts, and Mike Wilson who has painted a series of Virginia Creeper Trail scenes.

Memorial Chapel is located off I-81 at Exit 26 on the campus of Emory & Henry College. Handicapped parking is available.