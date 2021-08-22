Academic Honors: Aug. 19, 2021

» Madison McFarlane of Glade Spring and Bonnie Rhudy of Chilhowie received a Master of Education degree at Emory & Henry College. The following students graduated with bachelor’s degrees from Emory & Henry College: Zachariah Allgood of Bristol, Mia Altizer of Abingdon, Deacon Beamer of Wytheville, Amber Blevins of Chilhowie, Hannah Blevins of Abingdon, Gretchen Boenke of Wytheville, Lauren Boyda of Abingdon, Courtney Brooks of Marion, David Cahill of Chilhowie, Chanse Chafin of Bluff City, Levi Chapman of Abingdon, Emily Chappell of Bristol, Macey Clark of Abingdon, Ryleigh Clukey of Chilhowie, Carter Counts of Abingdon, David Doss of Abingdon, Haylee Frye of Saltville, Chandler Fulton of Abingdon, Ian Graham of North Tazewell, Matthew Hale of Meadowview, Courtney Hall of Abingdon, Dodge Harlan-Ezzell of Bristol, Abby Hockett of Meadowview, Alysha Huggins of Chilhowie, James Hutton of Glade Spring, Joseph Jessee of Abingdon, Bethany Joannou of Saltville, Elizabeth Jones of Wytheville, Cameron Kestner of Chilhowie, Hannah Kestner of Chilhowie, Nicolas Kidd of Abingdon, Autumn Matney of Raven, Michelle Moore of Abingdon, Hannah Morrison of Lebanon, Sierra Noble of Norton, Bradley Parris of Chilhowie, Louisa Peterson of Glade Spring, Victoria Pickle of Marion, Tori Powers of Gate City, Kelsey Puckett of Saltville, Andrew Rander of Johnson City, Emily Ray of Abingdon, Lauren Rhea of Chilhowie, Garry Rife of Oakwood, Lani Rinehardt of Abingdon, Tucker Robertson of Chilhowie, Dillon Scott of Meadowview, Henry Smith of Marion, Asha Thomas of Wytheville, Kayla Thompson of Blountville, Mikayla Tittsworth of Abingdon, Lauren Trotter of Bristol, Kari Walker of Abingdon, Bryce Williams of Bristol, Whitney Wise of Bristol and Rachel Worley of Bristol.