Academic Honors: Aug. 19, 2021

» Christopher L. Lipford of Johnson City graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a Master of Business Administration.
» Caitlyn Heglar of Kingsport was offered the Austin Peay State University Achievement Scholarship for freshmen with a 3.7-3.84 GPA. Sandra Marcum of Kingsport received the Austin Peay Promise Scholarship for transfer students with at least a 3.0 GPA from a community college. Marcum transferred from Hopkinsville Community College.
» Mark Stevans, director of special projects with the First Tennessee Development District, graduated from the Appalachian Leadership Institute, a program sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission.
» Zac Gauvin of Marion, Virginia, graduated with a degree in family science and strategic communication from Miami University.
» Grainger Ballard of Johnson City and Leanna Fields of Meadowview were named to the president’s list at Georgia Southern University for maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Brett Baker of Johnson City was named to the dean’s list at Georgia Southern University for maintaining at least a 3.5 GPA.
» Cora Allison of Johnson City, Selena Dobson of Grundy, Chimera Greear of Kingsport and Ashley Hunter of Kingsport were named to the dean’s list at Berea College for earning a GPA of 3.4 or higher. Joseph Akard of Blountville, Destiny Goodson of Honaker, Megan Grey of Johnson City and Montana Hite of Kingsport all graduated from Berea with a bachelor’s degree in June.
» Jerry Miller of Piney Flats received a graduate degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin.
» Madison McFarlane of Glade Spring and Bonnie Rhudy of Chilhowie received a Master of Education degree at Emory & Henry College. The following students graduated with bachelor’s degrees from Emory & Henry College: Zachariah Allgood of Bristol, Mia Altizer of Abingdon, Deacon Beamer of Wytheville, Amber Blevins of Chilhowie, Hannah Blevins of Abingdon, Gretchen Boenke of Wytheville, Lauren Boyda of Abingdon, Courtney Brooks of Marion, David Cahill of Chilhowie, Chanse Chafin of Bluff City, Levi Chapman of Abingdon, Emily Chappell of Bristol, Macey Clark of Abingdon, Ryleigh Clukey of Chilhowie, Carter Counts of Abingdon, David Doss of Abingdon, Haylee Frye of Saltville, Chandler Fulton of Abingdon, Ian Graham of North Tazewell, Matthew Hale of Meadowview, Courtney Hall of Abingdon, Dodge Harlan-Ezzell of Bristol, Abby Hockett of Meadowview, Alysha Huggins of Chilhowie, James Hutton of Glade Spring, Joseph Jessee of Abingdon, Bethany Joannou of Saltville, Elizabeth Jones of Wytheville, Cameron Kestner of Chilhowie, Hannah Kestner of Chilhowie, Nicolas Kidd of Abingdon, Autumn Matney of Raven, Michelle Moore of Abingdon, Hannah Morrison of Lebanon, Sierra Noble of Norton, Bradley Parris of Chilhowie, Louisa Peterson of Glade Spring, Victoria Pickle of Marion, Tori Powers of Gate City, Kelsey Puckett of Saltville, Andrew Rander of Johnson City, Emily Ray of Abingdon, Lauren Rhea of Chilhowie, Garry Rife of Oakwood, Lani Rinehardt of Abingdon, Tucker Robertson of Chilhowie, Dillon Scott of Meadowview, Henry Smith of Marion, Asha Thomas of Wytheville, Kayla Thompson of Blountville, Mikayla Tittsworth of Abingdon, Lauren Trotter of Bristol, Kari Walker of Abingdon, Bryce Williams of Bristol, Whitney Wise of Bristol and Rachel Worley of Bristol.
» Emmie Miller of Johnson City earned a criminal justice bachelor’s degree from The Citadel.
» John Lufi of Blountville, Roger Peace of Kingsport and Adriana Sorge of Kingsport received dean’s list recognition at Bethel University for achieving a GPA of 3.7 or higher.
» Tiffany Hill of Clintwood graduated from Shenandoah University.
» Sylvia Lane of Johnson City and Zoe Brooks of Appalachia were named to the dean’s list of Hollins University for maintaining a 3.5 GPA.
» The following students earned dean’s list recognition from Lee University for having a GPA above 3.7: Ashley Brantner of Johnson City, Marquis Bush of Elizabethton, Elizabeth Cunningham of Bristol, Nicholas Dorr of Johnson City, Kassie Hackler of Wytheville, Faith Hannula of Chilhowie, Blake Harris of Kingsport, Tory Irmeger of Elizabethton, Mary Nerren of Johnson City, Sarah Peters of Bristol, Brady Potter of Johnson City, Lorin Russell of Abingdon, Laurel Sanders of Kingsport and Abbie Villeneuve of Johnson City.