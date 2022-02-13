Abingdon couple celebrates 48 years of marriage this Valentine's Day

ABINGDON, Va. — It started as your typical American love story.

She was sitting at a check-in table at a 4-H center. And he was popped in the place with an attitude.

Robert McConnell, now 69, was an Abingdon resident and a member of the Corps of Cadets at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

Ann Sparks, now 68, was a resident of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, and a student at Radford College — now Radford University in Radford, Virginia, less than 20 miles from Virginia Tech.

On this day in August 1972, Ann was working at the registration desk at the 4-H Center in Abingdon when Robert showed up late.

“He comes in all big and bad,” she said. “He comes up to the registration table and said, ‘You mean you don’t know me?’”

Ann was not impressed.

“I was supposed to be impressed,” she said.

Later, when the dinner was done, Robert asked if he could drive Ann home.

She said, “No. Not on your life, buddy. He was, like, so important. And I was like, ‘Whatever.’ I didn’t dislike him. I just thought he was a stuck-up know-it-all. I thought he was way too impressed with himself.”

In a few days, Ann went back to Radford.

Yet Robert, then back at Virginia Tech, came to visit, too — and once with a few other guys, all looking for a few college girls.

Turns out, all became friends — especially Robert and Ann.

Along the way, Robert wrote Ann a letter. “And he started calling me,” Ann said.

About this time, her first impression changed of this aspiring engineer. “I thought he was really cute,” she said.

Off and on, the couple continued to date.

“There were some rocky patches,” Ann said. “We went out with other people, but we always seemed to migrate back together.”

Then, one day after Christmas in 1973, Robert simply said, “We’re getting married.”

It wasn’t a question. It was a statement.

“I think the context of it was either we’re getting married or we’re breaking up,” he said. “I missed her.”

And Ann missed him, she said.

“It felt sort or weird when he wasn’t around.”

The couple married on April 13, 1974, in Richlands, Virginia.

For a few years, the McConnells lived in Bristol, where they raised their children: Melanie, Hope and Christopher.

Today, the retired empty-nesters live on the outskirts of Abingdon on a 50-acre farm and keep busy selling Ann’s culinary creations — baked goods — at the Abingdon Farmers Market. She is known as “The Farmer’s Wife” and regularly sells dozens of dinner rolls.

The McConnells have a mutual love and respect that they share.

Robert’s advice: Follow God’s law on marriage and understand that matrimony takes work. “Going into it, it’s not going to be fun and roses. There are going to be difficult patches.”

Ann has a standard advice for couples: “Marry your best friend.”

And when it comes to marriage, Ann said, “It’s not all sunshine and lollipops. And just because something happens one day, it doesn’t mean you can’t fix it.”

But, hey — what about Valentine’s Day?

“We’re sort of funny about holidays here,” Ann said. “We don’t celebrate them the way other people do. I’m sure he’ll give me a hug and say, ‘l love you.’ But I’m not going to get mad at him if he doesn’t bring me roses or candy. We get things that are practical.”

Like a lawnmower.

“That’s what I wanted,” she said, recalling a particular birthday present.

“Every day is a good day that we spend together,” Ann said. “We still go places together. We still talk with each other. We still hold hands.”