Community Calendar

JUNE 14

FLAG DAY – A Flag Day ceremony will be held Tuesday, June 14, at noon at the Jonesborough, Tennessee, Town Hall. Mayor Chuck Vest will speak.

FLAG RETIREMENT – The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site will host an official flag retirement ceremony at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery in Greeneville, Tennessee, Tuesday, June 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, call (423) 638-3551.

HEALTH DEPARTMENT CLOSED – The Russell County Health Department at 75 Rogers St. in Lebanon, Virginia, will be closed June 14 through 19 to move its offices to a new location. During the closure, residents may receive assistance by calling (276)415-3340. The health department will reopen in the Government Center at 139 Highland Drive, Suite A, in Lebanon, Virginia.

JUNE 16

SABINE HILL TOUR – A guided tour will be given of the Sabine Hill home at 2328 West G St. in Elizabethton, Tennessee, June 16, 18, 24 and 30 at 1 p.m. The home was built by Mary Patton Taylor, the widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor, and has been described as one of the finest examples of federal architecture in Tennessee. The cost is $9. Registration is required. Register at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.

HISTORY HAPPY HOUR – History Happy Hour welcomes master woodworker Curtis Buchanan on Thursday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center Plaza of the Chester Inn Museum in Jonesborough, Tennessee. The program is free.

ANTIQUE TRACTOR SHOW – The 15th Annual Old Glade Antique Tractor Association’s summer show will be held at the Fairview Homestead on Hillman Highway in Abingdon, Virginia, on Thursday, June 16, through Saturday, June 18. There will be antique tractor and equipment displays, Clydesdale horses, sawmill demonstrations and blacksmith demonstrations.

JUNE 17

CARTER MANSION TOUR – Interpretor Salde Nakoff will provide a tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house, the Carter Mansion, at 1031 Broad St. in Elizabethton, Tennessee, Friday, June 17, 19, 23 and 25 at 1 p.m. The cost is $9. Registration is required. Register at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.

GRAND OPENING – The Kingsport Senior Center is hosting a grand opening celebration for a newly renovated atrium June 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. The $67,500 project added 2,000 square feet that can be used for a variety of activities. For more information, contact the senior center at (423) 392-8400.

MUSIC ON THE SQUARE – Underhill Rose will perform as part of Music on the Square on Friday, June 17, in downtown Jonesborough, Tennessee. Music on the Square happens each Friday through Sept. 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street. The event is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket for seating.

JUNE 18

EVENING IN THE ROUND – The Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia, welcomes three-time Grammy award winners Linda Davis on Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. Lang Scott and Bill Whyte will also perform. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.thelincoln.org.

JUNETEENTH FREEDOM FESTIVAL – Emory & Henry College will host an inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Festival with live music and food trucks Saturday, June 18, beginning at 11 a.m. on the campus off Exit 26.

HISTORY/CULTURE DAY – The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will celebrate its History/Culture Day Saturday, June 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon with a presentation from local author and Lee County native Amy Clark. Clark is a professor of communication studies and co-director of the Center for Appalachian Studies at UVA’s College at Wise. The program will be held in the Victorian parlor of the museum. Admission is free, but registration is required. To register, call the museum at (276) 523-1322.

TAKE THE CAKE - The Taste of Tennessee is coming to downtown Jonesborough. Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Heritage Alliance will host a communitywide cake-baking competition with categories for home cooks, professionals and children. The cost for entries is $5. For more information, call the Heritage Alliance at (423) 753-9580.

TAZEWELL JUNETEENTH – Juneteeth will be celebrated Saturday, June 18, at 11 a.m. at Main Street in Tazewell, Virginia, with a parade, food fest, a community choir and games. The celebration continues Sunday, June 19, with worship services at 10:45 a.m. at Nuckols Hall on the Tazewell County Fairgrounds, followed by a Sunday dinner.

JUNE 19

FAITHFUL 2 SINGING DATES – The Faithful 2 gospel singing group will perform Sunday, June 19, at 10:45 a.m. at Riverbend Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee and at 6 p.m. at the Open Bible Freewill Baptist Church in Bluff City, Tennessee.

JUNE 20

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL – Children ages 5 through 12th grade may attend Vacation Bible School on Monday, June 20, to Friday, June 24, from 6 to 8:15 p.m. at Sandlick Presbyterian Church.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL – Vacation Bible School will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church at 19383 Lee Highway in Abingdon, Virginia, Monday, June 20, through Friday, June 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 2 through adult. For more information or transportation, call Pastor Kevin Rogerson at (276) 628-7835.

LEAF RUBBING – The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will offer a Leaf Rubbing 101 workshop Monday, June 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. Participants will create a unique, nature-inspired portrait from their rubbings and learn about the importance of trees. The fee is $10. For more information, or to register, call the park at (276) 523-1322.

JUNE 22

BABYSITTING ROCKS – A Babysitting Rocks training program will be held Wednesday, June 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UT Extension-Sullivan County Office at 140 Spurgeon Lane in Blountville. The class is limited, and preregistration is required. The cost is $25. For more information or to register, visit Sullivan.tenness.edu or call (423) 574-1919.

JUNE 24

LUNCH ON THE LAWN - The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host its second Lunch on the Lawn Friday, June 24, at noon featuring the Hillbilly Hippies. The event is free and open to the public. Participants may bring their own lunch. For more information, call (276) 523-1322.

JUNE 25

DINNER ON THE TRAIN – A Dinner on the Diners event will be held Saturday, June 25, at the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum in Jonesborough, Tennessee. Dinner will be served on restored Pullman dining cars. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Diners may choose a table for two or four. Tickets are $56 per person and are available at the Jonesborough Visitor’s Center or by calling (423) 753-1010. All tickets must be purchased in advance.

NANCY – The Heritage Alliance will host its original play, “Nancy,” Saturday, June 25, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Telford Ruritan Club at 101 Telfrod School Road. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling (423) 753-1010. Seating is limited to 50 people per performance.

POLLINATOR WEEK - The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will have a Pollinator Count workshop Saturday, June 25, from noon until 1 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call the park at (276) 523-1322.

JUNE 26

HERITAGE SUNDAY – Heritage Sunday will be held Sunday, June 26, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Exchange Place, Kingsport’s Living History Farm. Admission is $5. Children under 12 are admitted free. Volunteers will share the history about the farm. Animals such as a horse, cow, donkey, hogs, chickens and sheep will also be on hand. For more information, call (423) 288-6071.

JUNE 27

LEADERSHIP CAMP – Tusculum College will hold Leadership Camp for rising high school juniors and seniors Monday, June 27, through Friday, July 1. For more information, email gfay@tusculum.edu.

JUNE 30

KICK-OFF DINNER TICKETS – The Jonesborough Day’s Kick-Off Dinner will be Thursday, June 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Smith Park. The dinner will be a Low Country Shrimp Boil. Tickets are $15. To buy tickets, visit JonesboroughDays.com or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010.

JULY 2

JONESBOROUGH DAYS – The Jonesborough Days Parade will kick off Jonesborough Days Saturday, July 2, at 10 a.m. The festival committee is looking for floats decked out in red, white and blue. The registration cost is $25 for regular entries and $50 for political and commercial entries. Apply online at JonesboroughDays.com. For more information, call (423) 791-3869. The Jonesborough Days Festivals takes place July 2 and 3. It includes family activities, live music, homemade local crafts, a patriotic parade and fireworks. Admission to the festival is free.

HONAKER INDEPENDENCE DAY – The Honaker Independence Day Celebration will be Saturday, July 2, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Honaker Elementary School. There will be live music, food trucks, vendors and fireworks.

KILGORE REUNION – The Fourth Annual Kilgore Family Reunion will be Saturday, July 2, from noon to 6 p.m. the Memorial Senior Citizens Park Log Cabin in Nickelsville, Virginia. A pot luck lunch will be served at 1 p.m. RSVP to Kathy Denton at kmatneyfrg@gmail.com.

DOUGLAS AND SLATER SCHOOL REUNION – The Douglas and Slater School Reunion will be held Saturday, July 2, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Delta Hotel off Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia. The Ebonys will perform live. For more information, call (276) 614-4461.

JULY 5

PLEIN AIR COMPETITION – Kingsport, Tennessee, is hosting its first plein air competition called Paint Kingsport! The event begins Monday, July 5, with a workshop followed by a three-day competition where artists paint anywhere in Kingsport and two paintings for judging. A quick-draw, three-hour painting competition will be held Saturday, July 9. Prizes will be awarded that evening. First prize is $1,000.

JULY 7

LYRICS ON THE LAWN – The front lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion will come alive with music again Thursday, July 7, at the ninth annual Lyrics on the Lawn concert series. The free performances will take place each Thursday in July.

JULY 9

ARRINGTON REUNION – The Arrington Family Reunion will be held at the Russell County Conference Center at 139 Highland Drive in Lebanon, Virginia Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone should bring a covered dish.

JULY 11

SUMMER BAND CONSERVATORY – The University of Virginia College at Wise will offer a Summer Band Conservatory July 11-14 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the college’s Gilliam Center for the Arts. To sign up, go to https://timyurl.com/uvawisebandcamp. The final concert will be held Thursday, June 14, at 4 p.m. at the College’s Black Box Theater.

AUGUST 19

The Fourth Annual Meet The Mountains Festival will be held Friday, Aug. 19, and Saturday, Aug. 20, at Founder’s Park in Johnson City, Tennessee. For more information, call (423) 900-2526.