Cole Sitzlar plays at Wild Wing Café in Johnson City on Friday at 9 p.m.

With a lone EP in his discography, Sitzlar intends to record an album this year. He said he plans to record the first half next month. Stylistically, he leans in the direction of Eric Church with dramatic material that embraces rock that’s Southern and country sans twang.

“Country is definitely the roots, but I take a lot of inspiration from Lynyrd Skynyrd and stuff my parents played around the house,” he said. “Dad played Lynyrd Skynyrd and mom played Travis Tritt. I love the Black Crowes and Tom Petty.”

Lyrically, Sitzlar tends to write songs from an East Tennessee rural way of life perspective. Family emerges, as do people he admires, frames of mind that he embraces.

“I want to take somebody to a certain place and time or feeling,” Sitzlar said. “When somebody hears my songs, I want them to feel what I’m feeling.”

Plucked from Sitzlar’s growing catalog, those songs include a patriotic “Shakin’ Hands” and the scenic balladry of “Take a Ride.” Each turned up on his EP, and each will be rerecorded for his forthcoming album.

Thematically adventurous, Sitzlar’s songs communicate life as he knows life to be. They must, he said, embody a sense of personal authenticity.

“It has to be real,” he said. “I feel like a lot of stuff today is too much of the same thing. I want to pave my own path, make my own way. I just roll that way.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.