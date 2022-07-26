City takes first step toward making camping on public property illegal

BRISTOL, Va. – A new city ordinance that would make camping on public streets and rights-of-way a criminal misdemeanor passed on first reading Tuesday, but not before city leaders agreed to have a broader discussion about the Twin City’s homeless problem.

Bristol Virginia’s City Council voted 5-0, on first reading, to support language declaring, “It shall be unlawful and a Class 4 misdemeanor for any person within the city to camp on

any city-owned street, sidewalk, alley, or other public rights-of-way.”

The issue generated some public comment, including from Brian Plank, executive director of the Haven of Rest Rescue Mission in Bristol, Tennessee

“There could be unforeseen consequences to this action. I just want to make sure, as people who provide these services, that we have some kind of voice, if we can have,” Plank said. “We would like to meet with City Council because people on both sides of the line will be affected one way or another. We’d like to have the opportunity to meet or some way to communicate with the council.”

During their discussion council members agreed that was a valid request.

“We definitely need more discussion. We had some good discussion tonight,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said after the meeting. “We need to get some different entities involved – the city, the Housing Authority, some of our local churches and other community members. My hope is, in the next coming days and weeks, we do have more discussions to figure out what is best going forward.”

The ordinance, which must receive a second approval to became part of the city code, is partially in response to a new Tennessee law that took effect July 1, making camping on Tennessee public property a misdemeanor if a person camps on or near a state roadway but it becomes a felony if an individual camps on public property such as a street or park.

“I definitely think that’s part of it,” Farnum said. “We have seen an increase in calls to our police department regarding the homeless population. To try to figure out the answer to that is a tough situation. I don’t know if there is an easy answer because many communities are dealing with this.”

Bristol Virginia’s ordinance defines camping as “the use of any city-owned street, sidewalk, alley, or other public rights-of-way for living accommodation activities such as sleeping or lying down and making preparations to sleep (including the laying down of bedding, sleeping bag, or other sleeping matter, for the purpose of sleeping) or storing personal belongings or making any fire or using any tent or shelter or other structure.”

There are specific incidences listed where the charge would not apply.

The language was borrowed from the city of Roanoke, City Manager Randy Eads said.

Laws are already on the books prohibiting camping in public spaces or private land without permission, under trespassing.

Councilwoman Becky Nave asked if the city engaged the community before bringing the matter to the council.

“I can tell you I get phone calls and text messages everyday relating to homelessness and what people are seeing,” Eads said. “It has grown to a point where we have got to be proactive.”

Eads said he and Police Chief John Austin met last week with the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, several local businesses, Believe in Bristol, Bristol Tennessee leaders and police administrators.

“We met and discussed homelessness for 2.5 hours. It’s a problem, especially in our downtown area. It’s becoming greater,” Eads said. “Churches have been involved at some point. I have not had any conversation with churches as it relates to homelessness, but I do know that they have played a part, especially in the day center discussions.”

Councilman Bill Hartley said the problem is much larger than the ordinance.

“As far as moving forward, we need to have to have a holistic approach. In my mind we need to talk about housing in general. There is a need for housing in our community, from transitional to workforce to market rate – all across the spectrum,” Hartley said. “The city plays a role in that but a lot of other people have to play a role in that. Substance abuse is an issue that needs to be addressed and mental health.”

Council members said they would welcome the opportunity to discuss the issues in more detail.

In other matters, the council approved a series of guidelines, user fees and scheduling regarding Cumberland Square Park and the adjoining parking lot. The vote was 4-0, with Councilman Kevin Wingard abstaining.

The council voted 5-0 to approve a special use permit to Appalachian Power to store electrical components at a Williams Street location, with the added stipulation a screening fence be placed around the material so the components would not be visible.

