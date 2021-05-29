Church’s ‘Blessing Box’ evolved as a way to help those in need during the pandemic, but continues beyond its original purpose

BRISTOL, Va. — By the light of day and the cloak of night, numerous people visit the Blessing Box.
Some make deposits of food; some withdraw food.
The Blessing Box perches outside First Baptist Church on the corner of Virginia and State streets. Installed about a year ago, the Blessing Box was initially part of a plan by church leadership to help people in need during last year’s onset of the pandemic.
“We knew people were going hungry,” said Kris Aaron, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia.
From a distance, it looks like a small and stately house. White in color with black trim, its windows attach within two doors. They offer clear views as to its contents.
A message, “Take what you need” and “Leave what you can,” is printed on the front.
“People from other churches put food in there. People from the community put food in there. People from our church put food in there,” Aaron said. “I see people all the time, people who I have never seen, stop and put things in there.”
By morning, the Blessing Box will have been emptied.
“People are in need,” Aaron said. “It is used daily. It’s hard to keep it filled up. People pick up things at all hours of the day and night.”
A closer look inside the Blessing Box reveals an evolving band of items. On Tuesday afternoon, cans of corn resided alongside cans of beans on an upper shelf. Bags of beans filled most of the structure’s bottom section. There was even a small box that contained multiple bottles of mayonnaise.
Moments later, an individual drove up and parked. She approached the Blessing Box with a white grocery bag in hand, from which she deposited a number of edible items including cans of Chef Boyardee ravioli.
Within two hours, the Blessing Box was again nearly empty.
“We’re looking at roughly one in five residents in Bristol who are living in poverty,” Aaron said. “That’s pre-pandemic.”
Moreover, Bristol maintains a steady population of homeless people. A quick drive through downtown Bristol in the late-night hours of Wednesday night revealed evidence to that point. A man slept under a blanket just around the corner from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Another occupied a doorway on State Street.
Their presence should be of little surprise.
“This is a downtown church,” Aaron said. “Census data indicates that we are in an area of higher need and poverty.”
First Baptist’s Blessing Box accompanies similar efforts by such local Christian-based charitable organizations as Bristol Faith in Action.
“Ours was not really a blessing box,” said DeVonne Phipps, executive director of Bristol Faith in Action in Bristol, Virginia, “but we’ve kind of turned it into one.”
Located beside the front doors outside Bristol Faith in Action on Euclid Avenue, their box began as a means for people in need to retrieve a book for free. Books are still available therein.
On Thursday morning, a paperback copy of John Steinbeck’s classic “East of Eden” resided alongside a smattering of children’s books, self-help and biblically-based books.
“It’s a little free library,” Phipps said. “When we have things like peanut butter, crackers, Pop Tarts, cereal bars, we put them in there, too.”
Clearly, there’s a need for food and for literacy.
“They’re gone by the next morning,” Phipps said. “Most days, the books are gone, too.”
She reached into a bag, opened the door of Faith in Action’s box, and deposited handfuls of packaged crackers. She placed a couple of packages of Pop Tarts alongside a pair of Kool-Aid Jammers. A jar of peanut butter awaited a consumer.
“These may be gone by the time I leave work in the afternoon,” Phipps said.
No one argues that the pandemic applied pressure on a measure of the working public. Among those of whom life amounted to teetering on a high-wire before the pandemic struck, the past year has witnessed a growth in a need for food.
Then again, need existed before the pandemic and will continue far beyond its demise.
“It’s not just during the pandemic,” Phipps said. “But, in Bristol, people step up.”
The Bible informs people to help one another. Look to Galatians 6:2 for: “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.”
Reference Psalm 82:4 to find: “Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked.” Leviticus 25:35 instructs: “If your brother becomes poor and cannot maintain himself with you, you shall support him as though he were a stranger and a sojourner, and he shall live with you.”
Silhouettes in the Bristol night seek shelter and food. Many turn to canisters of garbage from which to eat food. Prospects of hunger inspire such endeavors.
Lucky ones find the Blessing Box of Bristol Faith in Action.
“Part of what we’re called to do, people of faith, is to help people indiscriminately,” Aaron said. “Be a good neighbor. Multiple people do just that. People don’t have to be a member of this church to put food in the Blessing Box.”
As Aaron spoke, the Bristol sign reflected in a window of the Blessing Box. The words, “A GOOD PLACE TO LIVE,” echoed the point of the box.
“We are blessed,” Aaron said, “and trying to be a blessing to others.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.