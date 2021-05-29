Church’s ‘Blessing Box’ evolved as a way to help those in need during the pandemic, but continues beyond its original purpose

Then again, need existed before the pandemic and will continue far beyond its demise.

“It’s not just during the pandemic,” Phipps said. “But, in Bristol, people step up.”

The Bible informs people to help one another. Look to Galatians 6:2 for: “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.”

Reference Psalm 82:4 to find: “Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked.” Leviticus 25:35 instructs: “If your brother becomes poor and cannot maintain himself with you, you shall support him as though he were a stranger and a sojourner, and he shall live with you.”

Silhouettes in the Bristol night seek shelter and food. Many turn to canisters of garbage from which to eat food. Prospects of hunger inspire such endeavors.

Lucky ones find the Blessing Box of Bristol Faith in Action.

“Part of what we’re called to do, people of faith, is to help people indiscriminately,” Aaron said. “Be a good neighbor. Multiple people do just that. People don’t have to be a member of this church to put food in the Blessing Box.”