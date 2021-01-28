Chase Buchanon joins Kingsport’s Flatline onstage Saturday at Capone’s in Johnson City

BRISTOL, Va. — Cars ease down frozen State Street as day turned to night. A homeless fellow hugged the shadows as he shuffled through a back parking lot.
Two floors up and taking it all in sat Chase Buchanan, modern-era singer and songwriter of warmth.
“Contemporary, yeah,” he said.
Hear Buchanan emote from the stage of Capone’s in Johnson City on Saturday. He complements a bill that includes Kingsport rockers Flatline.
“What I do, it’s a range from a small town vibe to a roots thing,” said Buchanan while seated in a cozy loft in Bristol, Virginia. “It’s kind of got a sense of modernity.”
Buchanan stretches his creative muscle as part of two bands. In Secret Love, he explores a 1980s-ish synthesized vibe. In Field Notes, he ventures into heartland rock.
“I write all the songs,” Buchanan, 31, said.
When solo, as he will perform at Capone’s, Buchanan leans more toward an introspective touch in his lyrics. However, a common thread of infectious melodies link his solo work with that of his two bands.
“He’s definitely a knee-buckler,” said Stephanie Pease, Buchanan’s manager. “For me, a lot of his music is lyrically relatable. When he sings it, it’s a genuine feeling. It’s an emotional experience.”
Vocally, Buchanan stands alone in the Tri-Cities. No one within at least several zip codes sounds remotely like him.
“My voice,” Buchanan said, “as long as it’s cooperating with me, is a true tenor.”
A natural tenor, he can scale high as if to top a mountain to touch one’s heart and soul en route. An ability that serves him well, when Buchanan navigates a ballad as with “Broken,” he’s apt to buckle more than a pair of knees.
“When he sent me that song, a song that will stand the test of time, I cried,” Pease said. “I lost it.”
In “Broken,” Buchanan aims for the aorta. By the time he reaches the song’s moving chorus, it’s pumping through the left and right coronary arteries bound straight for the ticker. It’s a red-blooded mover and shaker, a ballad that can reach the heights of one’s emotional ladder.
“Back when I wrote it,” the native of Bristol, Tennessee said. “I had the melody going on the guitar. The lyrics came from a reflection of a personal experience after a crappy breakup. I was feeling broken.”
Be mindful. He’s neither Jason Isbell nor John Mayer. He’s Chase Buchanan, a man of music whose lyrics warrant deep interpretation from literal and figurative perspectives.
Check “Broken” for this impassioned refrain: “Did I lose my way?” An exploration into whatever agonizes, the song could connect for one who questions religion, lost a loved one, broke up with a guy or a girl, or simply had a bad, bad day.
“‘Broken’ is a song that I think will carry him far,” Pease said.
On stage as on record, Buchanan’s music bears more than simply pretty music and lyrics. They’re deep, man, meant to move man and woman alike.
“I create because I enjoy it. It’s a happy place, a soothing thing,” Buchanan said. “… There’s a transmission of peace. Ecstatic.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.