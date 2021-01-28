Chase Buchanon joins Kingsport’s Flatline onstage Saturday at Capone’s in Johnson City

Vocally, Buchanan stands alone in the Tri-Cities. No one within at least several zip codes sounds remotely like him.

“My voice,” Buchanan said, “as long as it’s cooperating with me, is a true tenor.”

A natural tenor, he can scale high as if to top a mountain to touch one’s heart and soul en route. An ability that serves him well, when Buchanan navigates a ballad as with “Broken,” he’s apt to buckle more than a pair of knees.

“When he sent me that song, a song that will stand the test of time, I cried,” Pease said. “I lost it.”

In “Broken,” Buchanan aims for the aorta. By the time he reaches the song’s moving chorus, it’s pumping through the left and right coronary arteries bound straight for the ticker. It’s a red-blooded mover and shaker, a ballad that can reach the heights of one’s emotional ladder.

“Back when I wrote it,” the native of Bristol, Tennessee said. “I had the melody going on the guitar. The lyrics came from a reflection of a personal experience after a crappy breakup. I was feeling broken.”

Be mindful. He’s neither Jason Isbell nor John Mayer. He’s Chase Buchanan, a man of music whose lyrics warrant deep interpretation from literal and figurative perspectives.