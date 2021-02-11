Cellist Dave Eggar draws his bow Sunday at Valentine’s at the Vineyard

“It’s been a long time,” Jamen Denton, 38, said. “It would have been last summer, an outdoor show, the last time I played live. I’d give anything — except for my health and the health of my family — to get back out there.”

Regardless of the pandemic, Denton’s been busy trying to write new songs. Eggar, who relocated to Bristol last year, has been hard at work making music in such local recording studios as Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in Bristol.

“We’re taking this chance to be creative,” Eggar, a Grammy-winning cellist who was educated at Harvard and Juilliard, said.

As with Eggar, Faconti is a native of New York. A guitarist whose interest reaches from Johnny Cash to Jimi Hendrix, Faconti seeks to serve audiences in entertaining ways.

“Dave Eggar tells me that we are in the business of dealing with people’s dreams,” said Faconti. “People have hope.”

Someday, folks hope soon, the pandemic will fade into the past. Until then, days forthcoming including Valentine’s Day approach amid unusual times. Regardless, love is still love, of which Denton is quite cognizant.