Cellist Dave Eggar draws his bow Sunday at Valentine’s at the Vineyard

How about a box full of music for Valentine’s?
Sort of.
Unwrap morsels of music during Valentine’s at the Vineyard on Sunday at Abingdon Vineyards in Abingdon. Happen upon the sounds of cellist Dave Eggar as paired with guitarists Jamen Denton and Phil Faconti and accompanied by bassist Noah Denton. Rocker extraordinaire Logan Fritz opens the show.
“We’ve already played a little bit together,” said Jamen Denton. “Oh my gosh, it’s fun. Dave Eggar is an otherworldly talent. Whenever Dave plays that cello, geez, man.”
During normal times, Jamen and son Noah Denton perform as members of Virginia Ground. They typically front a large number of shows throughout the area and beyond. Alas, they’ve not been onstage for nearly a year. You know why.
“It’s been a long time,” Jamen Denton, 38, said. “It would have been last summer, an outdoor show, the last time I played live. I’d give anything — except for my health and the health of my family — to get back out there.”
Regardless of the pandemic, Denton’s been busy trying to write new songs. Eggar, who relocated to Bristol last year, has been hard at work making music in such local recording studios as Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in Bristol.
“We’re taking this chance to be creative,” Eggar, a Grammy-winning cellist who was educated at Harvard and Juilliard, said.
As with Eggar, Faconti is a native of New York. A guitarist whose interest reaches from Johnny Cash to Jimi Hendrix, Faconti seeks to serve audiences in entertaining ways.
“Dave Eggar tells me that we are in the business of dealing with people’s dreams,” said Faconti. “People have hope.”
Someday, folks hope soon, the pandemic will fade into the past. Until then, days forthcoming including Valentine’s Day approach amid unusual times. Regardless, love is still love, of which Denton is quite cognizant.
“We’ll do some of my stuff, some Valentine’s stuff, some jazzy stuff,” Denton said. “Yes, there will be some romantic songs. We’re going to do ‘My Funny Valentine,’ maybe a Stevie Wonder tune, maybe a Beatles song.”
Like a sack burdened with too many taters, Denton’s bursting at the seams to play music for an audience of actual people. To expect him to do otherwise would be akin to observing a farmer sitting in the shade at harvest time. It’s just not normal.
“Twenty years from now, young people will ask, ‘What was it like?’” Denton said. “I want to sing. I would go crazy if I couldn’t play out. I’ve spent my whole life doing it, since I was 12.”
Just as the president presides and Tom Brady wins Super Bowls, Denton plays music. He doesn’t dream of the presidency or of throwing touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski, but he sure dreams of the day that’s about to come.
Hey, Jamen Denton, it’s showtime!
“I’m thankful we have a safe place to do a show,” Denton said. “I’m honored to play music with Dave, Phil and Noah. It sounds beautiful.”
