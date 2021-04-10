Celebration Women’s Ministry presents Dawn Smith Jordan on April 17 and 18

Jordan became a singer, author, and speaker. She wrote of her sister’s death and the aftermath in “Grace So Amazing: A True Story of God’s Grace in the Midst of Life-shattering Tragedy.” Through the years since its publication, the book’s message serves as a reminder.

“When I wrote my first book ‘Grace So Amazing’ back in 1991, I thought I was doing so to minister to others,” Jordan said. “Little did I know that the year I spent writing my story would begin the healing process for me. I reread it a few weeks ago before it was going to reprint again, and was reminded of all the Lord has brought me through, and stand amazed in a fresh way, remembering so many details that had been forgotten with the passage of time.”

Hope lies central to Jordan’s message and that of her late sister. In God, they found a light of eternal resiliency, a light that points to better days and ways ahead. Ultimately, it’s a message of positivity as gleaned from horrific circumstances.

“I am able to live a life of hope because I am hopeful. My life did not end in 1985 when tragedy struck my family,” Jordan said. I was only 21 then, and have just turned 57 last Sunday. The Lord had much yet for me to do, and this was a part of His story to be told through my life.”