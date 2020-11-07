Catholic Diocese of Richmond Holds First Eucharistic Congress

If you attend: » Schedule and information: https://2020.richmonddiocese.org/participate/eucharistic-congress/ » Livestreams of events on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/richmonddiocese

RICHMOND, Va. — The Catholic Diocese of Richmond is hosting its first Eucharistic Congress this weekend.

Originally planned to take place at the Richmond Convention Center, the event was adapted to meet COVID-19 precautions to protect clergy and the faithful.

Friday night began with opening remarks from Bishop Barry Knestout at 7:30 p.m. Keynote presentations in English and Spanish started at 8 p.m. Cardinal-designate Wilton D. Gregory, archbishop of Washington, was the keynote speaker for the English track and Bishop Luis R. Zarama of Raleigh for the Spanish track.

Today Bishop Knestout will be the principal celebrant at 8:30 a.m. Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, in Richmond. Readings will be done in Spanish and Vietnamese to reflect the diversity of the diocese.