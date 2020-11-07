Catholic Diocese of Richmond Holds First Eucharistic Congress

RICHMOND, Va. — The Catholic Diocese of Richmond is hosting its first Eucharistic Congress this weekend.
Originally planned to take place at the Richmond Convention Center, the event was adapted to meet COVID-19 precautions to protect clergy and the faithful.
Friday night began with opening remarks from Bishop Barry Knestout at 7:30 p.m. Keynote presentations in English and Spanish started at 8 p.m. Cardinal-designate Wilton D. Gregory, archbishop of Washington, was the keynote speaker for the English track and Bishop Luis R. Zarama of Raleigh for the Spanish track.
Today Bishop Knestout will be the principal celebrant at 8:30 a.m. Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, in Richmond. Readings will be done in Spanish and Vietnamese to reflect the diversity of the diocese.
“For over 200 years the people of the Church of Richmond have transformed the unforgiving, hostile wilderness and vast territory of the diocese into a refuge of the presence of God,” Bishop Knestout said. “For over 200 years the Church of Richmond has brought the unity of the faith to the chaotic broken world, so that the power of God would conquer everything that harms the dignity of the human person.”
A Holy Hour for adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will take place at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Richmond, at 11 a.m.
Among the leaders of the Catholic Church who will be in attendance for this historic event include Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States of America; Archbishop William E. Lori, of Baltimore; and Cardinal-designate Wilton D. Gregory, archbishop of Washington.
Nationally known speakers will present on the bicentennial themes of communion and mission in English, Spanish and Vietnamese on Saturday afternoon. Virtual activities and tracks for children, persons with disabilities, youth and young adults are also available.
