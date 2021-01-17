Bristol financial planner recognized with award for helping members of the Armed Forces

Armed Services personnel are unprepared for the financial battles they face in retirement because they often fail to get good tactical professional advice.

That was the conclusion of Bristol-based Financial Planner Alex Johnston, a partner at Domus Financial Services, whose skills have now been recognized by winning Adviser of the Year in the Professional Advisers New Talent Awards 2020.

Armed Forces personnel can face a minefield of complex and obscure rules around their living quarters, pension or pay.

Johnston said, “I work with all branches and ranks in the forces, from those starting out in their career to high-ranking officers. The work is very varied, one day could be working with an amputee to financially adjust to an unexpected life outside the forces, and the next could be helping a recent divorcee who has to move out of married quarters find a mortgage for a new house and plan for a very different type of retirement they had envisaged.”

Johnston believes that with a healthy understanding and appreciation of how money, markets and the economy work, along with a well-maintained financial plan and the technical expertise of a good financial planner, both civilians and the Armed Forces community can benefit from a happy, fulfilling and rewarding life.