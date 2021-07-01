Boppin’ Bailey George & Jukebox Jess host guests Bob & Tom at Boones Creek Opry in Johnson City on Saturday

BRISTOL, Va. — Echoes of America’s barn dance and Grand Ole Opry past coalesce in today’s Boones Creek Opry.
That also holds true for its musical hosts, Boppin’ Bailey George and Jukebox Jessica Stiles.
Experience a cavalcade of country music each Saturday evening at 6 p.m. Staged at the Boones Creek Historical Trust Museum and Opry in Johnson City, this Saturday, July 3, Boppin’ Bailey George and Jukebox Jess host special guests Bob & Tom.
“We play in front of haybales, gourds,” said Stiles, between licks of an ice cream cone at Blackbird Bakery on Monday afternoon. “There’s an American flag.”
As with other remnants of America’s country music past, like Chicago’s WLS Barn Dance and Missouri’s Ozark Mountain Jubilee, Johnson City’s Boones Creek Opry spotlights country music’s rural essence. It’s twang-rich country, hokum comedy and crisp Americana.
“It’s country with a capital ‘C,’” said George.
Enlisted as musical hosts during the past year, Bristol’s George and Stiles have long embraced country music essence. See their full show away from the Opry — as on Friday, July 9, at The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee, and one will witness nothing less than an exposition of unadulterated country music.
George and Stiles feature a brand that would make Roy Acuff, the late King of Country Music, proud.
“We start the Opry with a fiddle song, then there’s a prayer and an historical moment,” George, who’s originally from South Carolina, said. “Then the headliner — this week that’s Bob & Tom — plays for about 45 minutes.”
Sponsored by Dr. Enuf, the Boones Creek Opry provides an apt forum for George and Stiles and what they love best. It’s a sample of their regular show. When one sees and hears the duo perform, whether on a sidewalk along Bristol’s State Street or perhaps within a tavern in town, they perform unfettered country music with occasional twists of bluegrass applied.
Regardless of venue, showmanship rises to the forefront.
“The people I look up to — Roy Acuff, Uncle Dave Macon, Carl Butler — really knew how to entertain,” George said.
Perhaps to punctuate, George snagged a bite of cookie dough ice cream.
“We respect the audience,” Stiles said. “We want it to be high energy. We keep the show moving at the Opry and on our own shows.”
George checked his tie. No ice cream there.
“Our look,” he said, “is a natural extension of us.”
Stiles completed her attack on her ice cream cone. She won.
“We happen to be acolytes of barn dance history,” she said. “We like that entertainment flair.”
In the name of entertainment flair, George occasionally introduces his comic alter ego, Uncle Fudd. Like a ghost resurrected from country music’s enriched past, George’s Uncle Fudd unabashedly highlights cornpone comedy as if he were the son of the late Clell Summey’s Cousin Jody.
“It’s really funny,” George said. “He’s based in Snuffy Jenkins, Cedric Rainwater and Cousin Jody. He’s all of those people. It’s part of a good show.”
Like the ice cream cones they consumed on Monday, there’s more to Boppin’ Bailey George and Jukebox Jess — and by extension the Boones Creek Opry — than what may seem extant upon first blush. They’re layered with flavor. They’re judicious curators, caretakers and purveyors of country music that should and does exist far beyond the archives of a museum.
“Entertainment,” George said. “If the audience is entertained, then that’s good enough for me.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at citydesk@bristolnews.com.