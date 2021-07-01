Boppin’ Bailey George & Jukebox Jess host guests Bob & Tom at Boones Creek Opry in Johnson City on Saturday

Perhaps to punctuate, George snagged a bite of cookie dough ice cream.

“We respect the audience,” Stiles said. “We want it to be high energy. We keep the show moving at the Opry and on our own shows.”

George checked his tie. No ice cream there.

“Our look,” he said, “is a natural extension of us.”

Stiles completed her attack on her ice cream cone. She won.

“We happen to be acolytes of barn dance history,” she said. “We like that entertainment flair.”

In the name of entertainment flair, George occasionally introduces his comic alter ego, Uncle Fudd. Like a ghost resurrected from country music’s enriched past, George’s Uncle Fudd unabashedly highlights cornpone comedy as if he were the son of the late Clell Summey’s Cousin Jody.

“It’s really funny,” George said. “He’s based in Snuffy Jenkins, Cedric Rainwater and Cousin Jody. He’s all of those people. It’s part of a good show.”