BLEVINS: Buttercup Control

I have had several questions about buttercup control lately, mainly due to the fact that buttercups are becoming an increasingly prevalent weed in pasture and hay crops in the region. Buttercups, which offer very little in terms of a forage plant, compete for space with desirable forage plants. They can be poisonous to livestock, especially horses, if consumed in sufficient quantities. Fortunately, due to their bitter taste, grazing animals usually avoid buttercups. Poisonings usually occur when pastures are overgrazed and good forage is not available, forcing animals to consume them.
A good control program depends on proper identification of the species you are dealing with. There are many different species of buttercups, but the two we most often encounter are Hairy Buttercup and Bulbous Buttercup. Bulbous buttercup can be distinguished from hairy buttercup by the bulb found at the base of the plant just under the soil line. Hairy buttercup, which is an annual, is relatively easy to control with 2,4-D if you spray before they bloom. Bulbous buttercup, on the other hand, is a perennial and is not effectively controlled with 2,4-D. Excellent control of bulbous buttercup can be achieved with Crossbow or Grazon P+D. The Virginia Field Crops Pest Management gives both of these products a control rating of 10. Grazon Next, metsulfuron (Ally, Cimarron or Chaparral) and a mixture of 2,4-D and dicamba received a rating of 9 out of 10.
Timing is important for optimum control. Spraying after the plants are in bloom may kill the plant but is not ideal. If hairy buttercup has gone to seed, the problem will return when the seeds germinate. Spraying prior to bloom will give best long-term control. Remember, any product used to control buttercups is also going to kill clover. Fortunately, buttercups can be controlled by a fall application (October-November) of the appropriate material. This will allow you to reestablish clover the next spring with many products. With this system, you can begin to get the buttercup problem under control and not lose the ability to maintain clover in the pasture. Be sure to read the label of the control products you are considering, and pay attention to clover plant back times for the product and specific application and handling instructions. Another advantage to fall applications is that other crops sensitive to these control products are either dormant or dead.
Poor fertility and over-grazing will also favor buttercup infestations. Therefore, the foundation of a good control program is good fertility and proper grazing management. For more information, contact your local Extension office.
Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.