BLEVINS: Buttercup Control

I have had several questions about buttercup control lately, mainly due to the fact that buttercups are becoming an increasingly prevalent weed in pasture and hay crops in the region. Buttercups, which offer very little in terms of a forage plant, compete for space with desirable forage plants. They can be poisonous to livestock, especially horses, if consumed in sufficient quantities. Fortunately, due to their bitter taste, grazing animals usually avoid buttercups. Poisonings usually occur when pastures are overgrazed and good forage is not available, forcing animals to consume them.

A good control program depends on proper identification of the species you are dealing with. There are many different species of buttercups, but the two we most often encounter are Hairy Buttercup and Bulbous Buttercup. Bulbous buttercup can be distinguished from hairy buttercup by the bulb found at the base of the plant just under the soil line. Hairy buttercup, which is an annual, is relatively easy to control with 2,4-D if you spray before they bloom. Bulbous buttercup, on the other hand, is a perennial and is not effectively controlled with 2,4-D. Excellent control of bulbous buttercup can be achieved with Crossbow or Grazon P+D. The Virginia Field Crops Pest Management gives both of these products a control rating of 10. Grazon Next, metsulfuron (Ally, Cimarron or Chaparral) and a mixture of 2,4-D and dicamba received a rating of 9 out of 10.