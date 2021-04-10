BIRCHFIELD: Shining light in darkness

Every spring I feel a kind of rebirth and rejuvenation going on all around me. I see plants in bloom, the songbirds coming back to my bird feeders, a freshness in the air, and the days are getting longer and warmer. After the year we have had, sunshine, flowers, and brighter days are a welcome change.
The past year has taken an unimaginable toll. I’ve had conversations with many people who have felt depressed, discouraged, and gloomy like never before. Rather than surrender to these dark forces, we have opportunity to make positive changes. Springtime has come, which brings opportunities to help one another. Anytime we are feeling down, the best way to lift our spirits and other people’s spirits, is to reach out to those in need.
I recently had a conversation with someone who works with a food pantry that helps homeless people. She told me of how appreciative the people they minister to are over just having something to eat. Simply having that conversation brightened my day.
I also think about the many elderly people in our community who perhaps are unable to make it to the store to pick up a prescription or shop for groceries. Such people are all around us and could benefit from a helping hand. There are also friends, acquaintances, and neighbors who would be blessed by a kind and encouraging word. To accomplish this however, we must be proactive in our efforts. We must, with God’s help, rise from our own negativity or dark thoughts, and resolve to shine Christ’s love to those in need. Eleanor Roosevelt said that lighting a candle is better than cursing the darkness. She knew what she was talking about, for this is how we overcome the world’s darkness. For Jesus’ followers, the candle symbolizes hope, kindness, compassion, love, and mercy, which are attributes Jesus Christ teaches us.
We are not past the present crisis and we still have a long way to go, but in the meantime, Christ calls us to shine His light to those struggling around us. Let us be involved in the good work of feeding the hungry, clothing the poor, and visiting the afflicted. And then let us celebrate what God has done and is doing as we shine Jesus’ light.
Author and speaker Jon Gordon suggests that we begin each day with thankful hearts, and at each day’s end, identify one great thing about your day. Think about that one amazing conversation, what made you smile, or what made you proud. When we focus on our successes, we look forward to tomorrow.
God bless and help us in the days to come.
Dan Birchfield is pastor of Greenfield Baptist Church in Meadowview, Virginia. He is also employed with Bristol Virginia Public Schools. He may be reached at dkbsoulman@gmail.com.