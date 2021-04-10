BIRCHFIELD: Shining light in darkness

Every spring I feel a kind of rebirth and rejuvenation going on all around me. I see plants in bloom, the songbirds coming back to my bird feeders, a freshness in the air, and the days are getting longer and warmer. After the year we have had, sunshine, flowers, and brighter days are a welcome change.

The past year has taken an unimaginable toll. I’ve had conversations with many people who have felt depressed, discouraged, and gloomy like never before. Rather than surrender to these dark forces, we have opportunity to make positive changes. Springtime has come, which brings opportunities to help one another. Anytime we are feeling down, the best way to lift our spirits and other people’s spirits, is to reach out to those in need.

I recently had a conversation with someone who works with a food pantry that helps homeless people. She told me of how appreciative the people they minister to are over just having something to eat. Simply having that conversation brightened my day.