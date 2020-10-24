BIRCHFIELD: Reach out in love and grace

For the last several months the world’s collective patience has been put to the ultimate test. Everywhere I go I hear people expressing the same sentiments; they are tired of COVID-19, wearing masks, social distancing, and all restrictions.

Believe me when I say that I feel your pain. However, we have a long journey ahead before we are free of the current pandemic. Personally, I will continue taking precautions such as handwashing, social distancing, and wearing a mask especially around my work colleagues. One of my coworkers was wearing a mask, sunglasses, and a hat, and he dryly joked that he feared that when he walked into a store in such an ensemble that they would think he was there to rob the place. We enjoyed a good laugh over it and I was again reminded that along with keeping my faith in God, having a sense of humor is also important.

And yet, the virus is no laughing matter. A friend of mine was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. He went from mild symptoms, to being hospitalized, to double pneumonia, and then to nearly dying. Fortunately, he survived and is now home and doing well. He later told me that the Lord must not have been ready for him just yet.