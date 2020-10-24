BIRCHFIELD: Reach out in love and grace

For the last several months the world’s collective patience has been put to the ultimate test. Everywhere I go I hear people expressing the same sentiments; they are tired of COVID-19, wearing masks, social distancing, and all restrictions.
Believe me when I say that I feel your pain. However, we have a long journey ahead before we are free of the current pandemic. Personally, I will continue taking precautions such as handwashing, social distancing, and wearing a mask especially around my work colleagues. One of my coworkers was wearing a mask, sunglasses, and a hat, and he dryly joked that he feared that when he walked into a store in such an ensemble that they would think he was there to rob the place. We enjoyed a good laugh over it and I was again reminded that along with keeping my faith in God, having a sense of humor is also important.
And yet, the virus is no laughing matter. A friend of mine was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. He went from mild symptoms, to being hospitalized, to double pneumonia, and then to nearly dying. Fortunately, he survived and is now home and doing well. He later told me that the Lord must not have been ready for him just yet.
All of this underscores the importance of using good sense and maintaining a close walk with God during these challenging and difficult times. Jesus never promised that life would be easy. In fact, the Lord promised the opposite. He said that in the world we would have trouble, but “take heart!” Jesus said. “I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)
The challenges will keep coming, but here is where Christ’s followers find grace, peace, and personal growth. We trust Christ without reservation and shine His light to a troubled world. The Gospel thrives when darkness seeks to shroud its brightness and power. All around us are weary, hopeless, and spiritually exhausted people. They need hope. They need encouragement. They need to see that many among us have not given up. Our faith in Christ compels us to reach out in love and grace. How do we do this?
“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.” (Matthew 25:35, 36)
Let us go and do likewise.
Dan Birchfield is pastor of Greenfield Baptist Church in Meadowview, Virginia. He is also employed with Bristol Virginia Public Schools. He may be reached at dkbsoulman@gmail.com.
