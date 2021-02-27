BIRCHFIELD: Offering comfort

Among the challenges of coping with the COVID-19 pandemic has been finding ways for pastors and hospital chaplains to provide spiritual support for the sick and dying. Our local hospitals have done a wonderful job of equipping those in spiritual guidance roles the ability to minister to people during these difficult times.
Last summer when virus cases were at their worst, I was called to the hospital to visit a woman who was in the latter stages of terminal cancer. After putting on all required personal protection equipment, I went into her room to offer what spiritual comfort I could. After talking for a while, she shared with me her tragic story. The reason she was alone was that her husband was in failing health and unable to visit her. Other than her husband, she had no other friends or family. They had all either passed away or lived too far away to come and visit. However, she was not despondent. Her faith in God was carrying through her dark time and giving her peace and strength.
After talking a while, she asked me to pray with her, which I did. When I finished praying, I looked up and she had tears in her eyes. “Thank you,” she said. “I feel much better.” She then broke protocol and reached out and took my hand. She was smiling. “I will be with God soon.” She said. I patted her hand and assured her that the Lord was with her.
This was one of those visits where the one expecting to offer comfort and guidance leaves having received comfort. Thirty-five years in Christian ministry has taught me that God still works miracles in people’s lives. Dying people find peace, struggling people discover new hope, and spiritually lost people find joy and purpose. When all seems lost, God’s divine comfort is available to those seeking Him.
Through this difficult journey, we have seen countless opportunities to reach out and help one another in times of crisis. I have witnessed communities coming together to deliver food to families and children. I have observed a renewed compassion and willingness among neighbors to help one another. I have seen people come together with hope in ways we have never experienced. It all begins with the seemingly insignificant acts of kindness, grace, and mercy. An encouraging word, assistance with an errand, or calling someone to offer kind words of hope, all carry tremendous positive outcomes.
Let us not forget Jesus’ words: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me (Matthew 25:35, 36).”
May we never grow weary in helping one another.
Dan Birchfield is pastor of Meadowview Baptist Church in Meadowview, Virginia. He is also employed with Bristol Virginia Public Schools. He may be reached at dkbsoulman@gmail.com.