BIRCHFIELD: Offering comfort

Among the challenges of coping with the COVID-19 pandemic has been finding ways for pastors and hospital chaplains to provide spiritual support for the sick and dying. Our local hospitals have done a wonderful job of equipping those in spiritual guidance roles the ability to minister to people during these difficult times.

Last summer when virus cases were at their worst, I was called to the hospital to visit a woman who was in the latter stages of terminal cancer. After putting on all required personal protection equipment, I went into her room to offer what spiritual comfort I could. After talking for a while, she shared with me her tragic story. The reason she was alone was that her husband was in failing health and unable to visit her. Other than her husband, she had no other friends or family. They had all either passed away or lived too far away to come and visit. However, she was not despondent. Her faith in God was carrying through her dark time and giving her peace and strength.

After talking a while, she asked me to pray with her, which I did. When I finished praying, I looked up and she had tears in her eyes. “Thank you,” she said. “I feel much better.” She then broke protocol and reached out and took my hand. She was smiling. “I will be with God soon.” She said. I patted her hand and assured her that the Lord was with her.