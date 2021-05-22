BIRCHFIELD: Making positive changes

I cannot recall a time when I have more appreciated the coming of springtime. After a difficult year, the longer days, warm sunshine, and blooming flowers are welcome sights. Countless people, myself included, have gained a few pounds and perhaps let our exercise routines slack off. This time of year is the perfect opportunity to make positive changes. Now is the time to get outside and get your exercise groove back on. It’s also the perfect opportunity to rid the pantry of junk food and pursue a healthier diet. God’s Word says in Psalms 118:24, “This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

For countless people, this attitude presents a daily challenge. Perhaps you are struggling with anxiety, depression or a form of addiction. Allow me to encourage you today to keep fighting and keep moving forward. There is hope for you and blessed light at the end of whatever dark tunnel in which you find yourself.