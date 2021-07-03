BIRCHFIELD: Let freedom ring

This weekend, July Fourth, countless Americans will fire up our grills and barbecues and celebrate in grand fashion. We will eat great food, spend time with family, and hopefully enjoy a pleasant time off work. However, during our celebrations, let us be sure to remember the real reason we celebrate the July Fourth holiday. July 4, also known as Independence Day, commemorates the second Continental Congress adopting the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

Our country, the United States of America, was founded on an idea, a dream, that a country could thrive based upon the notion that all people are created equal. The second paragraph of the United States Declaration of Independence begins as follows: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”