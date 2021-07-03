BIRCHFIELD: Let freedom ring

This weekend, July Fourth, countless Americans will fire up our grills and barbecues and celebrate in grand fashion. We will eat great food, spend time with family, and hopefully enjoy a pleasant time off work. However, during our celebrations, let us be sure to remember the real reason we celebrate the July Fourth holiday. July 4, also known as Independence Day, commemorates the second Continental Congress adopting the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.
Our country, the United States of America, was founded on an idea, a dream, that a country could thrive based upon the notion that all people are created equal. The second paragraph of the United States Declaration of Independence begins as follows: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
I understand, of course, that we as a nation have struggled with this concept. We have only in recent decades come to understand the notion of equality. I was born and raised in Ohio, where to a large degree, I was sheltered from segregationist practices. I remember as a child hearing about the Civil Rights Movement and how it impacted black communities. I never saw any “whites only” signs on restaurants or businesses, and my elementary and high schools were fully integrated, but segregation was prevalent in parts of the USA. I have heard stories of how even churches were caught up in segregation. I have trouble wrapping my mind around white churches that did not allow Black people to attend. As the Bible says in James 3:10, “My brothers and sisters, this should not be.”
The gospel is for all people, and this includes anyone regardless of skin color or ethnic background. On this July 4th weekend, I leave you with a quote from Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech: “And when this happens, and when we allow freedom to ring, when we let it ring from every village and every hamlet, from every state and every city, we will be able to speed up that day when all of God’s children, Black men and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual: Free at last. Free at last. Thank God almighty, we are free at last.”
Let freedom ring. God bless America.
Dan Birchfield is pastor of Greenfield Baptist Church of Meadowview, Virginia. He is also employed with Bristol Virginia Public Schools. He may be reached at dkbsoulman@gmail.com.