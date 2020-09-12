BIRCHFIELD: Keeping faith when bad news is the norm

There’s a morbid joke about a doctor who was concerned about a patient and ran numerous tests on him. About a week later, he called the man to his office to share with him the results.
“I’ve got bad news and worse news,” the doctor said, gravely.
“What’s the bad news?” the man said, with rising anxiety.
“I’m afraid you only have a week to live,” the doctor answered.
“What news could be worse that?” The man said, incredulously.
“I forgot to tell you a week ago,” said the doctor.
Bad news and then worse news has been the norm in recent months. We wonder if it will ever improve. Perhaps you are like me in that you find yourself avoiding the news because it moves from bad to worse and to worse still. How are we as people of faith in God supposed to respond to the present national and world situation?
First, consider how our forebears went through similar times of crisis. They endured two world wars, a flu epidemic that killed millions, a financial collapse that decimated the country’s economy, and as they were recovering, they faced two more wars, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. It’s been a while since we faced something that had such far-reaching disastrous consequences.
Secondly, consider that this is our opportunity to demonstrate to our communities and the world how Christ’s followers cope in the face of crisis. Let our response be one of faith, hope, and love. As the Apostle Paul said in 1 Corinthians 13:13, “And now these three remain; faith, hope, and love, but the greatest of these is love.”
The love response is compassion for others, loving those with whom we disagree, reaching out to those who are emotionally suffering during this time, and offering words of hope to the discouraged.
And let us not neglect the church’s ongoing mission to feed the hungry, clothe the needy, visit the sick and afflicted, and shine God’s light to the captives. Remember Jesus’ words in Matthew 25:35-36: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.”
The Great Commission given to Christ’s followers doesn’t stop because of a pandemic. Rather, our mission intensifies. Don’t despair, but rather rise and be about the work of shining God’s light to a world that needs hope.
We’ve got our work cut out for us.
Dan Birchfield is pastor of Greenfield Baptist Church in Meadowview, Virginia. He is also employed with Bristol Virginia Public Schools. He may be reached at dkbsoulman@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!