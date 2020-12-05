BIRCHFIELD: Get busy living

This will be a Christmas we will long remember. The season finishes off what has been a year of COVID-19 virus, a hotly contested presidential race, shutdowns, lockdowns, economic hardships, layoffs, and unemployment. Countless people have been affected by the sickness or passing of loved ones. The situation often seems too much to bear and take in. We just want this long year to end.
I was having an early morning cup of coffee the other day and gazing at the Christmas tree lights in the dawning twilight. Psalm 23 was my morning meditation; “Yay, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for thou art with me. Thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”
I confess that I have experienced fear during this ordeal we have been facing. I have felt that hollow uncertainty of pondering what will happen and when the situation will improve. But I kept coming back to that passage. I kept praying for God’s comfort and peace. Our living room curtains were partly open, and I saw the sun was rising to a clear blue sky. “Thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.” Then came the gentle touch, the calm presence, the peaceful sensation. “We are going to get through this,” I whispered, “because God is with us.”
This was for me a personal turning point. I resolved to take any fears I was harboring and drop them into a mental box I created that turns fear into productive energy. Nothing good ever gets done by sitting around and worrying. However, much is accomplished when we resolve to trust God, walk forward in faith, and get busy doing the good works to which Christ calls us. To quote the character of Andy Defresne in “The Shawshank Redemption,” “Get busy living or get busy dying.”
As Jesus’ followers, we have already died to self. Our high calling in Christ is to walk in newness of life. The call is never nullified in hard times. The opposite is true; our calling in Jesus Christ is actualized in life’s hard times. Therefore, get busy.
How should we respond to the present situation? Look for ways to help and encourage others. Pick up the phone and reach out to an old friend. Call the quarantined friend or family member and check on them. Connect with others and stay connected. Volunteer, help your neighbor, deliver food to a needy family, pick up a prescription for an elderly neighbor. Such actions are a sure recipe for a brighter outlook.
Create a box in your mind and mark it, “Energy.” Toss your fears in there and crank the handle. You will be amazed at the results.
Dan Birchfield is pastor of Greenfield Baptist Church in Meadowview, Virginia. He is also employed with Bristol Virginia Public Schools. He may be reached at dkbsoulman@gmail.com.
