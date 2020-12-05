BIRCHFIELD: Get busy living

This will be a Christmas we will long remember. The season finishes off what has been a year of COVID-19 virus, a hotly contested presidential race, shutdowns, lockdowns, economic hardships, layoffs, and unemployment. Countless people have been affected by the sickness or passing of loved ones. The situation often seems too much to bear and take in. We just want this long year to end.

I was having an early morning cup of coffee the other day and gazing at the Christmas tree lights in the dawning twilight. Psalm 23 was my morning meditation; “Yay, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for thou art with me. Thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”

I confess that I have experienced fear during this ordeal we have been facing. I have felt that hollow uncertainty of pondering what will happen and when the situation will improve. But I kept coming back to that passage. I kept praying for God’s comfort and peace. Our living room curtains were partly open, and I saw the sun was rising to a clear blue sky. “Thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.” Then came the gentle touch, the calm presence, the peaceful sensation. “We are going to get through this,” I whispered, “because God is with us.”