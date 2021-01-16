BIRCHFIELD: Finding God’s light

Winter months are particularly difficult for people who suffer from depression. Days are short, nights are long, sunshine is scarce, and the result is a heightened form of depression known as Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, for short. I find the acronym to be profoundly appropriate for the affliction.
As a fellow sufferer, I can relate to the difficulties of enduring and making the best of these cold winter months. This Christmas, my wife gave me a therapy light which counters winter’s lack of sunshine. Depression sufferers understand that sunshine is crucial to emotional well-being. The therapy light provides a bright, LED light, which gives a soothing brightness to make up for the day’s lack of sunshine. I have the light beside me at the table where I sit each morning for my daily prayer and Bible reading time. The results are remarkable. Twenty to 30 minutes of prayer and Bible reading combined with the light’s gentle glow leaves me feeling refreshed, energized and ready to face the day.
Just as sunshine is important to our emotional well-being, God’s light is crucial to our spiritual well-being. God’s Word has much to say about the power of God’s light working in us. Jesus said in John 8:12, “I am the light of the world, whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” Jesus also said in Matthew 5:14, “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden.” And in Matthew 5:16, “Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your father who is in heaven.”
As Christ’s followers, God’s light, which is the evidence of God’s Spirit in us, is intended to shine to everyone around us. During these troubled times of political strife, civil unrest, and hostility between people, Christ calls us to shine His light brighter than ever as a beacon of hope in an angry and sorrowful world. We accomplish this by loving one another, loving those with whom we disagree, reaching out to the afflicted, caring for the suffering, and comforting the poor and needy.
Let us be guided by faith rather than consumed by anger. God’s love in us, turned outward, becomes grace, mercy, compassion and healing. No longer are we bitter about all that is happening in the world, but rather we are compelled to love our neighbor as ourselves. And who is my neighbor? My neighbor is whoever is in need.
Remember my friends, love conquers all.
Dan Birchfield is pastor of Greenfield Baptist Church in Meadowview, Virginia. He is also employed with Bristol, Virginia Public Schools. He may be reached at dkbsoulman@gmail.com.