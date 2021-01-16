BIRCHFIELD: Finding God’s light

Winter months are particularly difficult for people who suffer from depression. Days are short, nights are long, sunshine is scarce, and the result is a heightened form of depression known as Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, for short. I find the acronym to be profoundly appropriate for the affliction.

As a fellow sufferer, I can relate to the difficulties of enduring and making the best of these cold winter months. This Christmas, my wife gave me a therapy light which counters winter’s lack of sunshine. Depression sufferers understand that sunshine is crucial to emotional well-being. The therapy light provides a bright, LED light, which gives a soothing brightness to make up for the day’s lack of sunshine. I have the light beside me at the table where I sit each morning for my daily prayer and Bible reading time. The results are remarkable. Twenty to 30 minutes of prayer and Bible reading combined with the light’s gentle glow leaves me feeling refreshed, energized and ready to face the day.