Arts Depot spotlights The Ashleigh Langbein Project with poetry and art

ABINGDON, Va. — Though she left the world at age 23, Ashleigh Langbein left behind a world in her words.

Now through Sept. 19, you can check into the Spotlight Gallery at the Abingdon Arts Depot to check out “The Ashleigh Langbein Project: Dark To Light.”

This exhibit honors the life of Langbein, who was a student at Emory & Henry College. She died in 2017.

“Dark To Light” features acclaimed artists who have transformed Langbein’s poetry into works of art that are part of a project to provide a light to others, helping them travel through tough times and overcome struggles and doubts, said Karen Moore, 55, the arts administrator at the Arts Depot.

“It’s a different kind of exhibit,” Moore said. “It’s not our usual juried art show. This exhibit came about, and we are really fortunate to have it.”

Each piece of art — all donated to this project — has been created by interpreting Langbein’s poetry, Moore said.

All art sales are set to support the Ashleigh Langbein Project Foundation in the creation of an endowment supporting the arts at Emory & Henry College, Moore said.

“It’s doing events to sponsor a foundation for scholarships,” Moore said. “We have artists from around the country pretty much. The Arts Depot is helping the foundation, and we’re just honored to do this and help them with it. And all the people who have come in to buy artwork are helping the foundation.”

Langbein believed that art is just as important as math and science, Moore said, and having the potential of expanding the understanding of those fields could be enhanced through artistic expression.