Arts Depot spotlights The Ashleigh Langbein Project with poetry and art

ABINGDON, Va. — Though she left the world at age 23, Ashleigh Langbein left behind a world in her words.
Now through Sept. 19, you can check into the Spotlight Gallery at the Abingdon Arts Depot to check out “The Ashleigh Langbein Project: Dark To Light.”
This exhibit honors the life of Langbein, who was a student at Emory & Henry College. She died in 2017.
“Dark To Light” features acclaimed artists who have transformed Langbein’s poetry into works of art that are part of a project to provide a light to others, helping them travel through tough times and overcome struggles and doubts, said Karen Moore, 55, the arts administrator at the Arts Depot.
“It’s a different kind of exhibit,” Moore said. “It’s not our usual juried art show. This exhibit came about, and we are really fortunate to have it.”
Each piece of art — all donated to this project — has been created by interpreting Langbein’s poetry, Moore said.
All art sales are set to support the Ashleigh Langbein Project Foundation in the creation of an endowment supporting the arts at Emory & Henry College, Moore said.
“It’s doing events to sponsor a foundation for scholarships,” Moore said. “We have artists from around the country pretty much. The Arts Depot is helping the foundation, and we’re just honored to do this and help them with it. And all the people who have come in to buy artwork are helping the foundation.”
Langbein believed that art is just as important as math and science, Moore said, and having the potential of expanding the understanding of those fields could be enhanced through artistic expression.
Participating Abingdon-area artists include Charles Vess, Eric Drummond Smith and Richard Graves.
Vess’ piece is different, in that it is a print from a book whose words and art inspired Langbein.
In all, the exhibit features 23 artists and 25 art pieces reflecting the words of a dozen poems.
“It’s fascinating and intriguing,” Moore said. “And it’s a wonderful exhibit to peruse and walk through slowly and think about who she was and what she meant to others and how this foundation will go on to serve the needs that she helped serve when she was alive.”
Artists and poems
Sarah Heikkinen — Voyager, ink on paper, 2020, $1,400, inspired by Three Years SOLD
Payton Spencer — Cliffside Return, oil on canvas 2020, $300 Inspired by Three Years
Hannah Kogut — 4, watercolor monotype, 2020, $300 inspired by Jabberwocky
Rayn Singree — company-craving, ink on Mylar, $500, inspired by Death and Grief SOLD
Rochelle Tasca — Zwischen den Butterblumenfeilen, graphite on paper, 2020, $500 inspired by Death and Grief SOLD
Brian Stanley — Pulse, digital painting, 2020, $200, inspired by Douleur
Amber Wilkins —The Plight of Eris, charcoal on paper, 2020, $200, inspired by Torture at its Finest SOLD
Eric Drummond Smith — Danse Macabre, ink on paper, 2020, $250 inspired by Death and Grief SOLD
Ukwensi Chappelle –Poem — mixed media on canvas, 2020, $800 inspired by Stop Making Sense!
Gia Labidi- Fatima — glazed ceramic, 2020, $1,200 inspired by Free Reading
Brian Serway — Disinter — watercolor and gold leaf on paper, 2020, $400 inspired by Random SOLD
Charles Vess — My Sisters and I Would Sing, digital print signed by the artist and Neil Gaiman, starting bid: $300 Offered at silent auction, beginning bid $300
Nicole Bear - Starting Again- acrylic on paper, 2020, $300 inspired by Places SOLD
Marina Rodriguez — Freedom of Exploration mixed media on canvas with pressed flowers, 2020, $300 inspired by Witnessing and Erotic
Jew-lee Briere — Wicked Courage — graphite on paper, 2020, $200 inspired by Erotic
Kat Rendleman — An Ideal Panic — acrylic on canvas, 2020, $300 inspired by Torture at it’s Finest SOLD
Richard Graves — Now Music — mixed media with watercolor, 2020, $250 Inspired by Random SOLD
Ellen Hicks — The Shadow- The Shadow-oil on canvas, 2020, $600, Inspired by the The Shadow SOLD
Donna Forehand – Dreams — copper foil stained glass and iron stand, 2020, $600, inspired by Places
Hannah Muller — Antagonist, acrylic on canvas, 2020 $300, inspired by Witnessing
Geralyn Conway — Moonlit Path- acrylic and resin on granite, 2020, $1,000, inspired by Places
Brian Derheimer — Humming-Bass, digital print on canvas, $300, Inspired by Random SOLD
Brian Derheimer — Out of this World Imagination, digital print on canvas, $700, inspired by Free Reading SOLD
Eileen Conway — Broken Instruments, mixed media with doll, 2020, $150 Inspired by Free Reading
Rayn Singree — something in the sight, copperplate etching with aquatint, 2019 $150, inspired by Places SOLD
