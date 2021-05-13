Artist Michelle O’Patick-Ollis works through her emotions with a brush and a hot brew

“If you do an espresso, it’s a medium shade of brown.”

O’Patick-Ollis also uses pencils to draw over the coffee. It becomes yellow, sepia and brown, she said.

This spring and summer at Dean Barr’s gallery in Abingdon, the artist is displaying 12 images using mixed mediums that include drawings and quilted pieces “that have stories that relate to the images,” she said.

The quilts are made from curtains that once hung in her parents’ old house in the kitchen, plus bed pads that she had dyed.

“Maybe that’s not something that’s glamorous, but these are things that are needed when you get older,” the artist said.

O’Patick-Ollis has also employed oxygen tubing and gauzes, which are used for wound care.

Yes, there’s a message behind all of this.

“For me, it was something very personal that I was doing — the imagery of my parents,” she said.

“It’s the progression of the aging process and the things that people are going to have to face.”

O’Patick-Ollis put together all this for therapy.