Artist Michelle O’Patick-Ollis works through her emotions with a brush and a hot brew

ABINGDON, Va. — Pass the coffee.
Michelle O’Patick-Ollis just might need that to make some art.
This art teacher creatively takes brewed coffee and uses it in her art pieces.
At 50, O’Patick-Ollis has been a teacher for 17 years, including a stint at Church Hill Middle School in Hawkins County, Tennessee.
Today, she teaches at Indian Trail Intermediate School in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Yet she still craves making art.
Which is why she paints with coffee — “whatever I’m drinking,” she said.
“That’s what’s going down on the paper,” said O’Patick-Ollis.
O’Patick-Ollis laughed.
“The paper starts out white. Then you have something tan and very light,” said O’Patick-Ollis, who lives in Unicoi, Tennessee.
“If you do an espresso, it’s a medium shade of brown.”
O’Patick-Ollis also uses pencils to draw over the coffee. It becomes yellow, sepia and brown, she said.
This spring and summer at Dean Barr’s gallery in Abingdon, the artist is displaying 12 images using mixed mediums that include drawings and quilted pieces “that have stories that relate to the images,” she said.
The quilts are made from curtains that once hung in her parents’ old house in the kitchen, plus bed pads that she had dyed.
“Maybe that’s not something that’s glamorous, but these are things that are needed when you get older,” the artist said.
O’Patick-Ollis has also employed oxygen tubing and gauzes, which are used for wound care.
Yes, there’s a message behind all of this.
“For me, it was something very personal that I was doing — the imagery of my parents,” she said.
“It’s the progression of the aging process and the things that people are going to have to face.”
O’Patick-Ollis put together all this for therapy.
“It was more of working through feelings that I had at the time,” she said.
Specifically, O’Patick-Ollis worked through the process of whether she may have been facing the last birthday or the last Christmas with her parents, she said.
Losing her mother along the way, O’Patick-Ollis called this art a form of grieving — and saying goodbye.
“I don’t feel like it is art that will match somebody’s couch,” she said.
“People look at these artworks, and they tend to see themselves or their family members in it,” she added.
“It was a grieving process or kind of letting go of them while they were still here,” she said.
“With lots of my artwork, I make this, but then I don’t want to live with it.”
Bring your tissues.
You may be crying as you experience the emotions of this show.
“There are several images that I like that make me feel good. My dad likes to look at the pictures of my mom that I’ve drawn,” she said. “They make him feel good.”
