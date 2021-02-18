Artist Carole Blevins brings love of Barcelona to Arts Depot exhibit

And there are still more avenues to explore, she said. “I’m still learning.”

Settling in Spain?

Back to Barcelona: Blevins beholds beauty.

Around Bristol, Blevins said her artwork has “always been the beauty and the change of seasons.”

But Barcelona beckoned with its signature architecture.

“I fell in love with Barcelona,” Blevins said.

She made her first of four trips in 2018 and stayed for up to three months at a time, spending her days sketching the architecture that has stood for more than a century.

She stopped traveling due to the coronavirus.

“I’ve spent nearly a year in total there,” she said. “It’s just a vibrant city. It has everything that I need. I could walk out the door and there would be any number of museums and art galleries.”

In Abingdon, the show by Blevins reflects her love of the style of architect Antoni Gaudi (1852-1925) in the skyline of Spain.

In all, Blevins features 43 sketches and paintings.