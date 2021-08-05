Artist and former Abingdon native John Sauers returns to his roots for a gallery show and reception at The Gallery @ Barr Photographics

Sauers lives in Darlington, Maryland, these days. There, he often goes out and paints scenes — part of which is what he’s showing off in Abingdon.

‘The styling is different on these paintings,’ Sauers said. “I’ve used a lot more simple form, pushing into a deeper depth of nature as nature presents itself on a seasonal basis.”

The paintings feature triangular shapes, crows and pine trees.

“I like to inject the crow,” he said “The crow knows. The crow can tell you anything.”

In all, he has 24 paintings on exhibit.

“Some are small, like 12 by 12. And you’ll see a consistency in the subject matter.’

What does that mean?

“There’s not any scene that I present in the form of a painting that I haven’t looked at it for three years before I paint it,” he said. “There’s not fooling around. I know where I’m going with it.”

One of the scenes that he has painted includes a view of Buzzard Rock on Whitetop Mountain. “It’s not a bright, sunny-day scene,” he said.

In that scene, he put a figure of a person — with a brush stroke — to give the painting a sense of measurement.