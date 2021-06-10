 Skip to main content
Artist and designer Ken Smith aims to condense historical events, styles and periods into single images
Art Of War

Artist and designer Ken Smith aims to condense historical events, styles and periods into single images

motherland_calls_CMYK

"Motherland Calls"; Oil on paper; Ken Smith

 Contributed

ABINGDON, Va. — Ken Smith paints scenes that look decades old.

“I’m a history buff — not a historian, but more like a history hobbyist,” Smith says in an artist’s statement.

Smith is an associated professor of graphic design at Radford University in Radford, Virginia.

His work is now on display at the William King Museum of Art’s Panoramic Gallery as “Citizens & Soldiers: The Mostly World War II Paintings by Ken Smith.”

“I am fascinated with the stories of history; individuals dealing with their times as ordinary human beings, as do we all,” he said.

“And the times that undoubtedly test the human character and resolve more than any other are the times of war.”

Smith says his work “encapsulates broad historical subjects using a portrayal of a few of the individuals involved.”

The paintings in this collection were originally created as covers for magazines and games, Smith said.

Victory_in_Europe_CMYK

"Victory in Europe"; Oil on paper; Ken Smith

Each painting attempts to condense a historical event or concept into one image, Smith said.

“The paintings are all oil on paper or board,” he said. “The subject matter, both in concept and detail, is meticulously researched and faithfully depicted, using live models with accurate, sometimes original, equipment and uniforms.”

What you see makes you think, said Kathy Gibian, the arts center’s exhibitions coordinator.

“His work is really good,” said Gibian.

This exhibit features about 15 large pieces, Gibian said.

“And they’re very reminiscent of the golden age of illustrations, of the ’30s or ’40s, as when artists made illustrations that were printed in books,” Gibian said

Gibian compares his work to N.C. Wyeth, a famous American illustrator who died in 1945.

“It’s a story,” Gibian said. “His work tells a story.”

Still, the artist said, “I don’t show the horror of war, because that is a given, and for me, it would be a facile treatment of a subject that is largely unknowable if you haven’t personally experienced it.”

