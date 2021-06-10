Artist and designer Ken Smith aims to condense historical events, styles and periods into single images

Each painting attempts to condense a historical event or concept into one image, Smith said.

“The paintings are all oil on paper or board,” he said. “The subject matter, both in concept and detail, is meticulously researched and faithfully depicted, using live models with accurate, sometimes original, equipment and uniforms.”

What you see makes you think, said Kathy Gibian, the arts center’s exhibitions coordinator.

“His work is really good,” said Gibian.

This exhibit features about 15 large pieces, Gibian said.

“And they’re very reminiscent of the golden age of illustrations, of the ’30s or ’40s, as when artists made illustrations that were printed in books,” Gibian said

Gibian compares his work to N.C. Wyeth, a famous American illustrator who died in 1945.

“It’s a story,” Gibian said. “His work tells a story.”

Still, the artist said, “I don’t show the horror of war, because that is a given, and for me, it would be a facile treatment of a subject that is largely unknowable if you haven’t personally experienced it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.