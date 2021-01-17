Art scholarship created by McKinney Center faculty member to honor mother

Beverly Thomas Jenkins is known for her artistry. She teaches mosaic art classes at the McKinney Center and other locations in the region and has had her work shown in such art exhibitions as Jonesborough’s Juried Art Exhibition, The Journeys of Women Art Exhibition, a one-woman show at the McKinney Center; the Knoxville Airport Art Show and the Ciel Gallery in Charlotte, North Carolina. Her artistry is also seen in her cooking. She and her husband, Herman Jenkins, founded Main Street Café in Jonesborough, which is now in the hands of the next generation, as their children Zac and Breelyn own and manage Main Street Café and Main Street Catering.

Beverly Thomas Jenkins is doing more for the next generation, beyond her own family. This year, she has, along with her siblings Elizabeth Thomas Norman and Randy Thomas, created a scholarship program in honor of their mother, “Grammie Jan” Jan Dowden.

Thomas Jenkins explains that her mother passed away suddenly in 2014, which left a huge hole in the three siblings’ hearts. Since that time, she has tried to think of something to commemorate her mother’s life. “The main thing that kept sticking out was art. Mom was an amateur artist. She signed her name with two little hearts.” Her signature is notable, in that “amateur” means “to love.”