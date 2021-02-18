Anthony Wayne Vibe shares stage with JERK at Capone’s

Idiosyncratic rhythms and song structures brand Wayne’s band as distinct. His impassioned vocals, captivating as the steel bars motel yet considerably more pleasing, exude an artful unorthodoxy.

Alas, upon last March’s COVID-19 invasion, Wayne’s Vibe skidded to a halt.

“I was in Dallas, Texas, on a solo run when the first reports were coming in,” he said. “Everything was getting canceled. We spent April and May wondering, ‘What is going on?’”

Lost like Gilligan, Wayne sought traction amid an isolating public.

“We’ve got this awesome lineup, and we were ready to go, but then there was nowhere to go,” he said. “It was like standing in a field, looking around at everything go haywire. We were like, ‘Let’s stick together.’”

Like Victor Frankenstein without the crazy, Wayne went to work. Songs, he wrote them. Sound, they honed it. Records, they made them.

“Now,” Wayne said, “we’re full steam.”

A preacher whose pulpit is the stage, Wayne’s lyrics compile as pontifications upon positivity. His songs beam with heart through the most dim of darkness, a pathway of life and lyrics that has served him well through the last year of rampant unpredictability.