Anthony Wayne Vibe shares stage with JERK at Capone’s

Like gravy on Grandma’s biscuits, positivity enriches the music of Anthony Wayne.
He could make a violent gangsta rap song sound uplifting.
Catch the vibe, as in the Anthony Wayne Vibe, on Friday at Capone’s in Johnson City. They share the bill with JERK, an alternative rock band from North Carolina. Wear a mask. Maintain distance. Proceed to have a blast.
“We’re coming out of the gate,” said Anthony Wayne. “We’re on at 10.”
Wayne, late of Earth By Train, helms the Vibe as its lead singer and chief lyricist. He’s joined by John “Scabbo” Snyder on keyboards and steel guitar, as well as bass guitarist Jonathan Taylor, electric guitarist Marshall Herndon and drummer Ric Burns.
“We’re got a strong band, a lot of eclectic sounds,” said Wayne, who chimes in with acoustic guitar. “I’m sort of dumbfounded that I get to play with such great musicians.”
Idiosyncratic rhythms and song structures brand Wayne’s band as distinct. His impassioned vocals, captivating as the steel bars motel yet considerably more pleasing, exude an artful unorthodoxy.
Alas, upon last March’s COVID-19 invasion, Wayne’s Vibe skidded to a halt.
“I was in Dallas, Texas, on a solo run when the first reports were coming in,” he said. “Everything was getting canceled. We spent April and May wondering, ‘What is going on?’”
Lost like Gilligan, Wayne sought traction amid an isolating public.
“We’ve got this awesome lineup, and we were ready to go, but then there was nowhere to go,” he said. “It was like standing in a field, looking around at everything go haywire. We were like, ‘Let’s stick together.’”
Like Victor Frankenstein without the crazy, Wayne went to work. Songs, he wrote them. Sound, they honed it. Records, they made them.
“Now,” Wayne said, “we’re full steam.”
A preacher whose pulpit is the stage, Wayne’s lyrics compile as pontifications upon positivity. His songs beam with heart through the most dim of darkness, a pathway of life and lyrics that has served him well through the last year of rampant unpredictability.
“It’s not easy to do this and to maintain positivity,” Wayne said. “We’ve been real busy. The band is playing super hard. We’ve done a couple of livestreams, which was a small fragment of what we wanted to do. But there has been some wood-shedding. I’ve got probably three records that are done.”
First, it’s back to the local stage for the Anthony Wayne Vibe. Longtime followers of the band may notice the incorporation of a few covers to augment their briefcase of barnstorming originals. Excited to be back, why that’s as obvious as the shine on a rich man’s Cadillac.
“It makes me feel like we can take on a mountain and win,” Wayne said.
For performers such as Wayne, little and perhaps nothing scales the heights of adrenaline quite like being onstage. It’s a drug you won’t find down at the CVS.
“It’s empowering to have that connection between the audience and the band,” he said. “We create a vibe, they give us a vibe, we all have this vibe. It’s like, go and inspire people.”
COVID halted that. Didn’t kill it, but in the midst of the pandemic, Wayne, along with countless musicians, awaited on the precipice and thirst for a return to normalcy. Water in the pot, it’s coming to a boil.
Urgency grabbed Wayne last summer. Shook him real good, too. Still does.
“You’ve got to dig, dig, dig,” Wayne said. ““Let’s get back to work.”
