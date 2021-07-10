ANDERSON: The vanishing virtue of contentment

1 Timothy 6:6-8 “Now godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. And having food and clothing, with these we shall be content.” — 1 Timothy 6:6-8

Benjamin Franklin once said: “Contentment makes poor men rich; discontent makes rich men poor.” It’s true. A contented person has what the discontented person searches for, but never finds. He has enough. The Apostle Paul learned by experience to be content regardless of his circumstances: “I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.” (Philippians 4:11) We would all do well to learn and appreciate the virtue of contentment. Consider the following biblical truths.

Contentment is a rare quality. Puritan Jeremiah Burroughs (1600-1646) wrote a book titled, "The Rare Jewel of Christian Contentment." What would old Jeremiah think of our world now? Contentment is an elusive if not an altogether forgotten virtue. Our economy is largely built on the desire to have more, newer, and better things. Our wants have become our needs and are often thought of as our rights.