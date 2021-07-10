ANDERSON: The vanishing virtue of contentment

Benjamin Franklin once said: “Contentment makes poor men rich; discontent makes rich men poor.” It’s true. A contented person has what the discontented person searches for, but never finds. He has enough. The Apostle Paul learned by experience to be content regardless of his circumstances: “I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.” (Philippians 4:11) We would all do well to learn and appreciate the virtue of contentment. Consider the following biblical truths.
Contentment is a rare quality. Puritan Jeremiah Burroughs (1600-1646) wrote a book titled, "The Rare Jewel of Christian Contentment." What would old Jeremiah think of our world now? Contentment is an elusive if not an altogether forgotten virtue. Our economy is largely built on the desire to have more, newer, and better things. Our wants have become our needs and are often thought of as our rights.
Contentment is also a godly virtue. It is the opposite of covetousness. The word “content” means satisfied or self-contained. A contented person is satisfied with a little or a lot because his satisfaction does not depend on circumstances. Burroughs defined Christian contentment as “that sweet, inward, quiet, gracious frame of spirit, which freely submits to and delights in God’s wise and fatherly disposal of every condition.” A contented person rests in God’s goodness and providence.
In addition contentment is a serious command, not an option. When John the Baptist preached repentance and some soldiers asked him how that applied to them, he replied, “Be content with your wages.” Scripture actually teaches that covetousness is idolatry. (Colossians 3:5) Contentment is a basic component of Christian obedience.
Finally, contentment is a mature attitude. It doesn’t come quickly or easily, but only as we allow the Lord to teach us and work this virtue into our character. Contentment is an elusive, but not impossible quality, even in a covetous world. The key to contentment is having the Lord’s presence in our lives: “Let your conduct be without covetousness, and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave you, nor forsake you.” (Hebrews 13:5) What more could we want?
