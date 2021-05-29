ANDERSON: The Priority of worship

Worship is one present earthly activity that God’s people will continue forever in heaven. Our worship now is a preparation for what is to come! The ultimate purpose of worship is to glorify and please God. He is our one attraction and our only audience. The all-important issue in worship must always be this — what does God want, expect, and deserve from us?

Worship may be simply defined as honor and adoration directed to God. Acceptable worship is a serious matter that requires not only our bodily presence in the sanctuary, but a reverent, submissive and thankful heart. We must worship in spirit and truth. (John 4:24) The purpose of worship is to come before God, our Creator, Sustainer, and Redeemer, in a spirit of humility, faith, repentance, love, joy and obedience.

Is worship a priority for you and your family? If not, why not? Do you realize that no one can worship God for you? Worship is something you must offer personally from the heart. Being in church for worship is not just a social gathering; it is a spiritual gathering where we express our deepest devotion and reverence for the One who alone deserves it.

