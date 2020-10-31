ANDERSON: The key to our nation’s greatness

God’s standard of right and wrong does not change. The Bible reveals moral absolutes and it behooves us to know them and live by them. God condemns all who seek to redefine right and wrong: “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” (Isaiah 5:20)

God will not bless any nation that redefines sin to make it seem right. In our day some refer to abortion as a woman’s right to choose, but God calls it murder. God will not bless a nation that legalizes sin to make it acceptable, as the psalmist writes: “Shall the throne of iniquity, which devises evil by law, have fellowship with You (God)?” (Psalm 94:20) Our righteous God never condones sin, but always condemns it. How could God ever approve of a nation that allows the killing of unborn babies?

If we want God’s blessing on our nation, we should seek to do what is right in His eyes, and we should only vote for people who stand for what is right. Any person who thinks it is right to support and defend abortion is not fit to serve in any government office. Such a person doesn’t understand right and wrong on the most basic level. If our nation aspires to greatness its leaders and citizens must know and do what is right.

Stan Anderson is pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee. He can be reached at dsanderson@btes.tv. For more sermons and Bible studies, visit www.liberty-online.org/pastor and Liberty Baptist Church Livestream on YouTube.com.