ANDERSON: The key to our nation’s greatness

I am not writing as a political commentator, but as a preacher of God’s Word and as a concerned citizen. Among the many voices we hear in this election season, it is imperative that we understand God’s clear priority for our country. Pollsters attempt to uncover the most pressing issues in the election. Health care, COVID-19, law and order, and social justice are usually among the top. The Bible, however, states that God’s priority for our nation is righteousness.
It should not surprise us that righteousness is the key to our nation’s greatness. Scripture tells us that righteousness is the foundation of God’s throne. (Psalm 97:2) It warns us that God will judge the world in righteousness (Psalm 98:9; Acts 17:31), and reveals that God is righteous in all His ways, words, and works. The Bible also teaches us the importance of pursuing a life of personal righteousness. (Micah 6:8; Matthew 6:33)
Righteousness is simply doing what is right in the sight of God. It should not be confused with self-righteousness, something the Bible often condemns. One of the lowest points in Israel’s history was the period of judges when “every man did what was right in his own eyes.” (Judges 21:25) Everybody made up his own rules and lived by his own standard of right and wrong. Sounds a lot like our day, doesn’t it?
God’s standard of right and wrong does not change. The Bible reveals moral absolutes and it behooves us to know them and live by them. God condemns all who seek to redefine right and wrong: “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” (Isaiah 5:20)
God will not bless any nation that redefines sin to make it seem right. In our day some refer to abortion as a woman’s right to choose, but God calls it murder. God will not bless a nation that legalizes sin to make it acceptable, as the psalmist writes: “Shall the throne of iniquity, which devises evil by law, have fellowship with You (God)?” (Psalm 94:20) Our righteous God never condones sin, but always condemns it. How could God ever approve of a nation that allows the killing of unborn babies?
If we want God’s blessing on our nation, we should seek to do what is right in His eyes, and we should only vote for people who stand for what is right. Any person who thinks it is right to support and defend abortion is not fit to serve in any government office. Such a person doesn’t understand right and wrong on the most basic level. If our nation aspires to greatness its leaders and citizens must know and do what is right.
Stan Anderson is pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee. He can be reached at dsanderson@btes.tv. For more sermons and Bible studies, visit www.liberty-online.org/pastor and Liberty Baptist Church Livestream on YouTube.com.
