ANDERSON: The biggest race of all

We must also run the race with endurance, which is staying power or the steady determination to keep going, regardless of the temptation to quit. The Christian life is like a marathon, not a sprint. Believers must be determined to overcome adversity and trials. We need spiritual stamina for this lifelong race. Faith that fizzles before the finish line had a flaw from the first.

Most importantly, we must focus on Jesus as the One who guides us to the finish line. He has already run life’s race and now enjoys ultimate victory in heaven. He once suffered on the cross in order to sit and reign on His throne. Christians must keep looking to Jesus as the object of faith. He alone is the author (originator) and the finisher (perfecter) of salvation. Jesus endured the cross so that He might have the joy of accomplishing the Father’s will and being the Savior of His people.

Running in the Christian race is extremely demanding and thoroughly humbling. Apart from God’s grace we could not be in the race, much less finish it. I urge you to enter the Christian race by placing your faith in Christ, then stay in the race, encourage others running along with you, and finish the race by looking to Jesus, always anticipating the joy and celebration that awaits you in heaven.

Stan Anderson is pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn. He can be reached at dsanderson@btes.tv. For more sermons and Bible studies visit: www.liberty-online.org/pastor and Liberty Baptist Church Livestream on YouTube.com.