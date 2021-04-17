ANDERSON: New Life in Christ

2 Corinthians 5:17 “Therefore if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation: old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.” (2 Corinthians 5:17)

At springtime we celebrate the emergence of new life all around us in God’s beautiful world. It’s also a time to appreciate the new life God has given to His people through Christ our Lord. Let’s take a closer look at this new life we have as believers.

Our new life in Christ is a free gift of God’s grace, as Scripture states: “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 6:23). As with physical life, our spiritual life is also a gracious gift from God.

Our new life in Christ comes through regeneration (new birth). Jesus stressed the necessity of being born again: “That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. Do not marvel that I said to you, You must be born again” or literally, “from above” (John 3:6-7). Christians are not just nice people. We are new creatures with new spiritual life from God, transformed by His grace and for His glory.