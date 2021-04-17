ANDERSON: New Life in Christ

At springtime we celebrate the emergence of new life all around us in God’s beautiful world. It’s also a time to appreciate the new life God has given to His people through Christ our Lord. Let’s take a closer look at this new life we have as believers.
Our new life in Christ is a free gift of God’s grace, as Scripture states: “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 6:23). As with physical life, our spiritual life is also a gracious gift from God.
Our new life in Christ comes through regeneration (new birth). Jesus stressed the necessity of being born again: “That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. Do not marvel that I said to you, You must be born again” or literally, “from above” (John 3:6-7). Christians are not just nice people. We are new creatures with new spiritual life from God, transformed by His grace and for His glory.
Our new life in Christ enables us to serve Him in this world. Scripture states that believers are “His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them” (Ephesians 2:10). We no longer use our bodies as instruments of unrighteousness, but we present ourselves to God as those who are alive from the dead, and our bodies as instruments of righteousness (Romans 6:13).
Our new life in Christ is evident to us and others. As Paul states: “old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new” (2 Corinthians 5:17). We now have a new desire to love and obey God, a new appetite for worship and Bible study, a new pursuit of holiness, a new concern about the spiritual condition of others, and a new focus on heavenly things. How grateful we are for this new life in Christ that changes our inner thoughts and motives, our words, our actions and even reactions to people and circumstances.
However, this new life in Christ does not eliminate our personal struggle with sin and our fallen human nature. All Christians are still very much a “work in progress” awaiting future glorification in heaven, as so well stated in one believer’s testimony: “I’m not what I ought to be, and I’m not what I’m going to be, but thank God I’m not what I used to be!”
Stan Anderson is pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn.