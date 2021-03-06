ANDERSON: Living with a heavenly focus

Why should a Christian’s life be set on things above? First of all, God commands us to live this way. In our text above Paul writes “seek” and “set,” both of which are imperative verbs expressing a command. Heavenly living is mandatory because believers have been raised spiritually with Christ and therefore should walk in newness of life. (Romans 6:4)

Another reason for heavenly-minded living is the uncertainty and brevity of earthly life. If we live primarily for earthly things, we are bound for disappointment. Our ongoing battle with COVID and a thousand other ills reminds us that life is fragile and fleeting. We can actually be thankful for life’s troubles because they force us to evaluate our priorities, as Paul observed in another text: “For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory, while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal.” (2 Corinthians 4:17-18) Paul understood that future heavenly glory far outweighed any earthly suffering.