ANDERSON: Living with a heavenly focus

While we are living on earth our heart should be fixed on heaven. The Christian life is constantly drawn upward. In this brief message we will consider the “why” and “how” of a heaven-focused life.
Why should a Christian’s life be set on things above? First of all, God commands us to live this way. In our text above Paul writes “seek” and “set,” both of which are imperative verbs expressing a command. Heavenly living is mandatory because believers have been raised spiritually with Christ and therefore should walk in newness of life. (Romans 6:4)
Another reason for heavenly-minded living is the uncertainty and brevity of earthly life. If we live primarily for earthly things, we are bound for disappointment. Our ongoing battle with COVID and a thousand other ills reminds us that life is fragile and fleeting. We can actually be thankful for life’s troubles because they force us to evaluate our priorities, as Paul observed in another text: “For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory, while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal.” (2 Corinthians 4:17-18) Paul understood that future heavenly glory far outweighed any earthly suffering.
Now let’s consider how to live with a heavenward focus. First and foremost, we must understand our present and future blessings in heaven as they are detailed in Scripture. We cannot love things above unless we know things above. As Christians read and study the Bible our hearts are captured by the truth that our Father is there, our Redeemer is there, some of our brothers and sisters in Christ are already there, our citizenship is there, our names are recorded there, our treasures are there, and our eternal future is there. Pondering these blessed truths makes us homesick for heaven.
A little boy was flying a kite which was no longer visible in the low-lying clouds.
A gentleman asked, “What are you doing, son?”
“I’m flying my kite,” replied the lad.
In jest the man asked again, “How do you know there’s a kite up there?”
The boy said, “’Cause, mister, I can feel the tug.”
Do the eternal realities of heaven have a hold on your heart?
Stan Anderson is pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn. He can be reached at dsanderson@btes.tv. For more sermons and Bible studies visit: www.liberty-online.org/pastor and Liberty Baptist Church Livestream on YouTube.com.