ANDERSON: God’s priceless gift

“I rejoice at your word, as one who finds great treasure.”
— Psalms 119:162
Billions of dollars will be spent on gifts this Christmas, but none can compare to God’s precious gift to us: the Holy Bible. In this season of gift-giving and receiving let’s not overlook one of God’s most valuable gifts to us. Here are a few thoughts about God’s priceless gift of Scripture.
The Bible is a gift given and provided by God Himself. Although written by 40 different men over 1,500 years, Scripture is not the product of man’s will, but of God’s will. Paul described the origin of Scripture: “All scripture is given by inspiration of God.” (2 Timothy 3:16) This literally means that all scripture is “God-breathed.” When the Bible speaks, God speaks.
The Bible is a perfect gift, hence the designation “the Holy Scriptures.” (2 Timothy 3:15) It is without error, mistake, or flaw. It is perfect in every way and completely reliable in all of its contents. The psalmist wrote: “Thy word is very pure: therefore your servant loves it.” (Psalms 119:140) Christ prayed: “Sanctify them through your truth: your word is truth.” (John 17:17)
The Bible is a preserved gift, protected by God for generations in spite of many enemies and attempts to destroy and discredit it. God entrusted the Old Testament to the Jews and the entire Bible including the New Testament to the Church. Many people lost their lives defending the Scriptures in their original and translated form, but no Scripture was ever lost along the way. As the prophet declared, “The grass withers, the flower fades: but the word of our God stands forever.” (Isaiah 40:8)
The Bible is a precious gift because it provides information that cannot be found elsewhere. It reveals truth about God, creation, sin, salvation, heaven and hell. It guides us to new life in Christ and instructs us in living for Christ. What other book can do that?
Finally, the Bible is a personal gift from God to each individual. What should we do with this one-of-a-kind gift? Handle it reverently. Read it consistently. Study it carefully. Follow it completely. The Bible is God’s gift for all ages. It is a book for the young and the old. It’s the gift that we never outgrow. For me, the Bible has become a lifelong companion and treasure. How about you?
Stan Anderson is pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn. He can be reached at dsanderson@btes.tv. For more sermons and Bible studies visit: www.liberty-online.org/pastor and Liberty Baptist Church Livestream on YouTube.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!