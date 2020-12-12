ANDERSON: God’s priceless gift

“I rejoice at your word, as one who finds great treasure.”

— Psalms 119:162

Billions of dollars will be spent on gifts this Christmas, but none can compare to God’s precious gift to us: the Holy Bible. In this season of gift-giving and receiving let’s not overlook one of God’s most valuable gifts to us. Here are a few thoughts about God’s priceless gift of Scripture.

The Bible is a gift given and provided by God Himself. Although written by 40 different men over 1,500 years, Scripture is not the product of man’s will, but of God’s will. Paul described the origin of Scripture: “All scripture is given by inspiration of God.” (2 Timothy 3:16) This literally means that all scripture is “God-breathed.” When the Bible speaks, God speaks.

The Bible is a perfect gift, hence the designation “the Holy Scriptures.” (2 Timothy 3:15) It is without error, mistake, or flaw. It is perfect in every way and completely reliable in all of its contents. The psalmist wrote: “Thy word is very pure: therefore your servant loves it.” (Psalms 119:140) Christ prayed: “Sanctify them through your truth: your word is truth.” (John 17:17)