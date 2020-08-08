ANDERSON: A normal Christian life … ?

When will things get back to normal? Will things ever get back to normal? What will the “new normal” look like? These are oft-asked questions nowadays. This focus on “normal” begs another question: what does the normal Christian life look like? We have a clear picture of that in the Bible.
One of the sure marks of a normal Christian life is a serious commitment to Jesus Christ. It is the life of a disciple, a follower of Christ. Being a follower of Christ is not optional for some believers, but rather it is essential for all believers. In other words, every true Christian is a disciple of Christ.
As Jesus stated (see text above), the call to discipleship is a call to self-denial, self-sacrifice, and obedience. It requires personal, definite, complete, and lifelong commitment to Christ. The context of Matthew 16:24-26 is significant. Christ asked his disciples: “Who do men say that I am?” Then He asked a pointed and personal question: “But who do you say that I am?” Peter spoke up, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.” Then Jesus confirmed Peter’s clear statement of His identity. Since Jesus is the Christ, the Son of the living God, He has every right to call us to self-denial, self-sacrifice and obedience in following Him.
The normal Christian life is never easy, but it is always rewarding. Christ was never interested in having multitudes of half-hearted, indecisive, casual admirers. On the other hand, His demands often thinned the crowds and revealed the insincere hearts of superficial believers. Christ’s call to would-be followers has no fine print and no hidden terms. He lays out the demands of discipleship and tells us plainly to “count the cost.”
One Christian leader remarked: “We are so used to subnormal Christianity, that whenever someone acts normal, he is considered to be abnormal.” This is painfully true. We desperately need to hear and heed Christ’s call to deny self, take up our cross, and follow Him. He alone deserves such commitment.
Stan Anderson is pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn. He can be reached at dsanderson@btes.tv. For more sermons and Bible studies, visit www.liberty-online.org/pastor and Liberty Baptist Church Livestream on YouTube.com.
