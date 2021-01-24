ANDERSON: A biblical view on government

Scripture also teaches the responsibility of citizens to our government. First of all, we should submit to governmental authority at every level: “Submit yourselves to every ordinance of man for the Lord’s sake: whether it be to the king, as supreme; or unto governors, as unto them that are sent by him for the punishment of evildoers, and for the praise of them that do well. For so is the will of God, that with well doing ye may put to silence the ignorance of foolish men” (1 Peter 2:13-15). This is the difficult part — we are to submit to government officials regardless of their political party, moral character, competency or personality. The only time we should not submit is when government compels us to do what God clearly forbids or when it forbids what God clearly commands.