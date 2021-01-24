ANDERSON: A biblical view on government

“I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; for kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.” (1 Timothy 2:1-2)
Having witnessed the transfer of power from Donald Trump to President Joe Biden and in light of recent social unrest, it is fitting that we consider what the Bible says about the role of civil government and our responsibility as Christian citizens toward government. Scripture speaks with authority and clarity on these matters.
Human government is ordained and authorized by God, as Paul wrote in Romans 13:1: “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God.” Three times in that same text Paul referred to civil rulers as “ministers of God” for the public good. Hence some countries have a so-called “prime minister” and “defense minister.” Bear in mind that Paul wrote this in the days of Emperor Nero and the Roman Empire, a regime not known for its moral goodness and kindness. Scripture teaches that government officials have the God-given authority and responsibility to promote the well-being of citizens and to punish evildoers. The preservation of law and order is a foundational purpose of government for which all of us should be grateful.
Scripture also teaches the responsibility of citizens to our government. First of all, we should submit to governmental authority at every level: “Submit yourselves to every ordinance of man for the Lord’s sake: whether it be to the king, as supreme; or unto governors, as unto them that are sent by him for the punishment of evildoers, and for the praise of them that do well. For so is the will of God, that with well doing ye may put to silence the ignorance of foolish men” (1 Peter 2:13-15). This is the difficult part — we are to submit to government officials regardless of their political party, moral character, competency or personality. The only time we should not submit is when government compels us to do what God clearly forbids or when it forbids what God clearly commands.
We should also pray for all officials from the president and federal lawmakers, down to our local leaders and police officers, being mindful of their heavy responsibilities and constant need for divine guidance and protection, “so that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty” (1 Timothy 2:1-2). All public servants need and deserve our prayers, and we should lift them to the Lord with a grateful heart. Dear Lord, may we be one nation under your authority and blessing. Amen.
