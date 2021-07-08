Ancient-inspired abstract works by Blowing Rock, North Carolina, artist Nancy Brittelle now on display at William King Museum of Art

While driving one afternoon, she spotted a cardboard box lying beside the road which was becoming disfigured in the rain, and was struck by its beauty.

Upon returning home, she retrieved a box from her garage, set it out on the deck in the rain and replicated the process.

After bringing the box back into her studio and reshaping it, she then glued it together and painted it with acrylic paint.

This process of reformed deconstruction is now a primary feature in her work, taking the form of wall and free-standing sculptures.

Today, the artist lives and works in Blowing Rock, North Carolina — little more than an hour from Abingdon.

Here, at the William King Museum of Art, the artist has found a fan in Anna Buchanan.

“I like the coalescence of the past and present,” said Buchanan, the museum’s curator of contemporary fine art.

“Her work feels mysterious,” Buchanan said. “It’s like the viewer is meant to stand in front of her work and find ancient answers and future questions.”

Buchanan, 26, says the show would be appreciated by anybody.

“There’s a beauty to it,” Buchanan said. “I should say the work is beautiful, but it also makes you think.”