Amythyst Kiah headlines the final round of The Road to Bristol Rhythm Concert Series at The Sessions Hotel in Bristol on Aug. 7

Amythyst Kiah sings as a person who knows well why the caged bird sings, as the great Maya Angelou wrote.
As heard on Kiah’s major label debut album, “Wary+Strange,” Kiah takes flight after having found the key to the cage.
Witness the incredible Kiah on Saturday, Aug. 7. She headlines the final round of The Road to Bristol Rhythm Concert Series at the Lauderdale Stage at The Sessions Hotel in Bristol, Virginia.
“I’m doing alright,” said Kiah by phone from Johnson City. “Lots of awesome things have been happening.”
Utmost among the “awesome things” happening: Kiah’s album, “Wary+Strange,” dropped recently to widespread critical and commercial acclaim. Furthermore, she has appeared on national television, debuted on the prestigious Grand Ole Opry and is now touring the entire country.
Kiah’s no longer a regional or local artist. She’s bad, she’s nationwide.
“My dreams are coming true,” Kiah said. “Things are paying off. Now with national recognition happening, I’m just grateful I had the support when things got tough.”
During the course of the past decade or so, Kiah established a foothold in the Tri-Cities as a balladeer whose music was rooted in old-time and country music. She graduated from East Tennessee State University and its esteemed music program.
But life wasn’t easy in the immediate aftermath. Kiah spent years building her name, scraping together money to record and searching for gigs enough to pay the bills.
“There was a period in winter when I couldn’t get gigs, when I had to use my credit card to buy groceries,” Kiah said. “But I kept going. That slow build kept going and kept going.”
Now she’s a national force.
“It’s taken some time to wrap my head around it, quite honestly,” Kiah said. “Prior to the pandemic, right to quarantine and lockdown, things were quite busy. Then I had an opportunity to take stock and reflect after several years of rigorous touring.”
Kiah’s stock multiplied tenfold on March 16. Her video for “Black Myself,” which hails from her new album, debuted on ViacomCBS’ Times Square Billboard in New York City. Moreover, the video accentuated the rare feat with another rarity — a trifecta debut on television channels MTV, BET and CMT.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Kiah said. “I remember seeing the big three — CMT, MTV, and BET — were all promoting my video. It’s not usual that a song can cross over to all three of them. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ It was so amazing.”
Not so much a plea as a proclamation, “Black Myself” could prove to be Kiah’s “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” or “I Am Woman.” It’s resolute as concrete, an immovable force of conviction meets pride.
“That’s the biggest thing for me, the message of the song,” Kiah said. “I’m most excited about the message of the song getting out. That’s what it’s all about, getting the message out.”
Ultimately, Kiah’s song, and by extension her album, represents an exhale and exclamation. She’s dealt with severe anxiety, the suicide of her mother, being black, gay and a woman trying to make it in a man’s world. Her album encapsulates those and other things.
“For me, anytime I create a song about how I’m feeling, I usually feel better,” Kiah said. “This album is getting those feelings and thoughts out. That is an exhale. The exclamations, those are my experiences.”
Kiah paused. The day before the interview, she shot a commercial in Bristol. The day of our interview, she was selecting new outfits to wear.
Frankly, she’s a star in a sky full of stars who will just have to make room for her. She’s not coming; Amythyst Kiah has arrived as a new star in the galaxy.
“Yeah, I get it. I see it, feel it, totally understand,” Kiah said. “For me, it’s just as important to remember that I’m a human being.”
So, when cradling Kiah’s new album, lining up to hear her sing, or perhaps when watching her latest video, bear in mind its essence. She’s entertaining, but she’s far more than mere entertainment.
“This is my story,” Kiah said.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.