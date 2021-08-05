Amythyst Kiah headlines the final round of The Road to Bristol Rhythm Concert Series at The Sessions Hotel in Bristol on Aug. 7

“I couldn’t believe it,” Kiah said. “I remember seeing the big three — CMT, MTV, and BET — were all promoting my video. It’s not usual that a song can cross over to all three of them. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ It was so amazing.”

Not so much a plea as a proclamation, “Black Myself” could prove to be Kiah’s “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” or “I Am Woman.” It’s resolute as concrete, an immovable force of conviction meets pride.

“That’s the biggest thing for me, the message of the song,” Kiah said. “I’m most excited about the message of the song getting out. That’s what it’s all about, getting the message out.”

Ultimately, Kiah’s song, and by extension her album, represents an exhale and exclamation. She’s dealt with severe anxiety, the suicide of her mother, being black, gay and a woman trying to make it in a man’s world. Her album encapsulates those and other things.

“For me, anytime I create a song about how I’m feeling, I usually feel better,” Kiah said. “This album is getting those feelings and thoughts out. That is an exhale. The exclamations, those are my experiences.”

Kiah paused. The day before the interview, she shot a commercial in Bristol. The day of our interview, she was selecting new outfits to wear.