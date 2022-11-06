VHSL playoff pairings are set

Abingdon, Holston and Graham all won VHSL regional football championships in 2021 and are back in the postseason to defend those titles.

Abingdon lost 13 seniors from last fall’s Region 3D champs and enter this season’s playoffs as a sixth seed.

“We started the year with a lot of young players, but they have gained experience and put in the work and effort,” AHS coach Garrett Amburgey said. “As their coach, I’m proud of the level of individual commitment we’ve seen and the overall progress the team has made.”

Two-time defending Region 1D champion Holston lost four all-state players off last season’s squad. After some early-season adjustments, the Cavaliers enter the playoffs having won four straight games by double digits.

“I’m proud of this group,” Holston coach Chris Akers said. “We are young in many key positions. They are exceeding many expectations.”

Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (Virginia Tech), Zach Blevins (Emory & Henry) and Brody Meadows (Virginia Tech) are now playing at the collegiate level after helping Graham win last year’s Region 2D title and finish as VHSL Class 2 state runner-up.

Despite those notable departures, Graham has not missed a beat as the unbeaten G-Men ran their regular-season win streak to 30 games.

The following is a look at each of the 10 first-round VHSL playoff games involving local teams. Dates and times for the first-round matchups will be finalized Monday:

Region 1C

Parry McCluer (4-6) at George Wythe (6-3): These teams previously met in the playoffs in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Region 1D

Hurley (5-4) at Patrick Henry (7-3): The Patrick Henry Rebels posted a 6-0 win over the Hurley Rebels in a Jamboree hosted by PH Aug. 12.

Holston (7-3) at Rye Cove (7-2): Holston head coach Chris Akers will guide his team in a playoff game not far from Gate City, where he was the gridiron boss of the Blue Devils from 2016-2018.

Lebanon (6-4) at Twin Springs (7-2): These schools figure to have two of the best boys basketball programs in the area this winter. The loser of this matchup will began preparing for hoops season.

Honaker (7-3) at Grundy (5-4): Ian Scammell rushed for 274 yards and three touchdowns in Grundy’s 62-21 hammering of Honaker on Sept 23.

Region 2D

Lee High (6-4) at Virginia High (8-2): This is just the third VHSL playoff football game ever held at Gene Malcolm Stadium in Bristol. The Bearcats lost first-round games in 2002 (to Grundy) and 2017 (to Marion) at home.

Wise County Central (4-6) at Graham (10-0): Central’s record is a bit deceiving as the Warriors have lost five games by seven points or fewer. Graham’s record is not deceiving as the G-Men have won eight of their 10 games by double figures.

Tazewell (6-4) at Ridgeview (9-1): Two of the top sophomore quarterbacks in the state will be slinging the pigskin around in this matchup – Ridgeview’s Ryan O’Quinn and Carter Creasy of Tazewell. Two of the best senior wide receivers will be catching those passes in Ridgeview’s Brandon Beavers and University of Richmond commit Cassius Harris of Tazewell.

Union (7-3) at Gate City (7-3): Gate City scored 17 fourth-quarter points to stun Union 23-16 on Sept. 23.

Region 3D

Abingdon (5-5) at Christiansburg (7-3): Abingdon committed three turnovers in a 22-13 setback at Christiansburg on Sept. 1.