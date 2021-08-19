SHORT TAKES: Despite ominous storm, America and Alabama provided exhilarating day

Music Notes

There’s always a story behind the story. Take for instance Saturday night’s performances from America and Alabama at Thunder Valley Amphitheater in Bristol, Tennessee.

For those who read my account, which published in last Sunday’s Bristol Herald Courier, one could well conclude that the 12,000 or so attendees were entertained. Quite so. America, whose roots began in England in 1970, performed a brief though incredibly spot-on set. They sounded as if they’d leapt straight out of the grooves of one of their early ’70s LPs.

Likewise, Alabama enthralled. They’ve got more hits than a Mafia mob boss. Backed by an eight-person band, lead singer Randy Owen and bass guitarist Teddy Gentry exhumed 40-plus years of hits and performed them as if they were again new.

Sunday’s feature reflects that.

But let’s look closer. Upon arrival, I was directed to park in a lot well above the dragstrip, where the large stage had been set up. A tram pulled by a pickup truck transported folks from the lot to the site’s entrance. Real easy and quite welcome.