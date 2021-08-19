SHORT TAKES: Despite ominous storm, America and Alabama provided exhilarating day

Buchanan County Fair
As unpredictability once again threatens the future, it’s best to seek normalcy where you can find it.
Enter the Buchanan County Fair. Rural life on display at Poplar Gap Park in Grundy, the fair opens on Thursday, Aug. 19, and culminates with music by Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry on Saturday, Aug. 21. Sign up for the Krispy Kreme Doughnut Eating Competition. Enter an art competition. Participate in a cornhole tournament.
And listen to music. Montgomery helms a lineup of music that ranges from country’s Dan Deel to blues’ Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen to the Savage Outlaws and Tony Justice. Remember Montgomery? With the late Troy Gentry, he rode Nashville music stardom astride such hits as 2002’s “My Town” and 2007’s “Lucky Man.” After last year’s societal shock, Montgomery and company offer blessed lucidity.
Appalachian Fair
Caution in the air, Appalachian Fair returns after last year’s sweeping pandemic.
Cows still moo, chickens still cackle, and occasionally people scream while aboard one of the fair’s amusement rides. So it’ll go during the 95th Appalachian Fair. Slated to recommence on Monday, Aug. 23, through Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray, Tennessee, the rural-based fair features plenty of live music.
Kentuckian Jameson Rodgers headlines Monday, Aug. 23. Based in Nashville, Rodgers co-wrote hits for Florida Georgia Line (“Talk You Out of It”) and Chris Lane (“I Don’t Know About You”). His singing career broke huge with hits of his own, including last year’s “Some Girls.” Rodgers leads an Appalachian Fair lineup that includes Larry Fleet (Tuesday), Jordan Davis (Wednesday), Casting Crowns (Thursday), Matt Stell (Friday) and Jordan Feliz (Saturday).
Cameo Theater
State Street’s about to brighten all the more.
Part wide the doors of Bristol’s Cameo Theater. The venue reopens with its return to live music on Thursday, Aug. 26, with The Secret Sisters upon its historic stage. Recent years have only witnessed a smattering of concerts and occasional use during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. But the Cameo has been woefully underused for live music events during the past 40 years.
Opened on March 30, 1925, the Cameo featured first-run movies as well as occasional plays and frequent live music well into the 1970s. For instance, legendary cowboy film star Tex Ritter performed there several times. Newly renovated and reopened, an incredible lineup of live music awaits audiences at the Cameo well into the coming fall, winter and beyond.
Music Notes
There’s always a story behind the story. Take for instance Saturday night’s performances from America and Alabama at Thunder Valley Amphitheater in Bristol, Tennessee.
For those who read my account, which published in last Sunday’s Bristol Herald Courier, one could well conclude that the 12,000 or so attendees were entertained. Quite so. America, whose roots began in England in 1970, performed a brief though incredibly spot-on set. They sounded as if they’d leapt straight out of the grooves of one of their early ’70s LPs.
Likewise, Alabama enthralled. They’ve got more hits than a Mafia mob boss. Backed by an eight-person band, lead singer Randy Owen and bass guitarist Teddy Gentry exhumed 40-plus years of hits and performed them as if they were again new.
Sunday’s feature reflects that.
But let’s look closer. Upon arrival, I was directed to park in a lot well above the dragstrip, where the large stage had been set up. A tram pulled by a pickup truck transported folks from the lot to the site’s entrance. Real easy and quite welcome.
Alas, an ominous cloud hovered overhead. Moments after entry, raindrops began, and a steady downpour followed. A covered space under the grandstand’s steps provided an excellent haven within which to stay dry. Thank you, folks from Johnson City and beyond, for the enlightening conversation during our 45-minute stay under the steps.
Meanwhile, claps of thunder signaled lightning to come, and it came. In all, the concert delayed for nearly an hour. Consequently, America shortened its set to not even 30 minutes. Radar did not look good; organizers hustled mightily to get the entire show in. And they did. Kudos to one and all. Alabama performed as if not a single drop of rain fell or lightning flashed.
But there’s more.
The aforementioned pickup-pulled tram car awaited concert’s end to transport attendees back up the steep hill and to their awaiting cars. Only thing. An upset stomach and a tight deadline meant that this reporter needed to exit the premises before the end of the show.
But how to climb the steep hill, locate my car nearly a mile away, return home and write a full feature in less than an hour’s time?
Enter the help of one of Bristol, Tennessee’s finest. Ride given, car located and speeds, um, undertaken thereafter provided about 20 minutes to write and transmit the story that ran in Sunday’s paper.
Quite frankly, chalk it up to another exhilarating day.
Pop-country chanteuse Cam delivers a trio of songs in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Find www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/cam1/jul-30-2021-paste-chicago-chicago-il. Enjoy such impassioned songs as “Burning House” and “Diane,” each of which were recorded at Paste Studio about three weeks ago.
