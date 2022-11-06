Keeping the tree green

One of the highlights of the year for many families is buying and decorating the Christmas tree. Christmas tree growers provide a significant amount of economic benefit to our area and offer the opportunity to buy locally-grown trees.

When selecting a tree the following factors should be considered.

Species - The most popular species in our area are the Fraser fir and eastern white pine. Fraser fir is recognized as one of the best species in terms of needle retention and fragrance.

Size - Be sure the tree you purchase will fit in your house. Most rooms will accommodate a 7-foot tree; however, some rooms with cathedral ceilings can handle larger trees.

Freshness - In general, each tree should have a healthy, green appearance without a large number of dead or browning needles. Needles should appear fresh and flexible and should not come off in your hand if you gently stroke a branch. A useful trick is to lift a cut tree a couple of inches off the ground and let it drop on the cut butt. Green needles should not drop off the tree. A few dried, inner needles may fall, but certainly the outer, green needles should not be affected.

Care - Once you have your Christmas tree, its continued freshness depends upon the type of care you provide.

The tree should have a fresh cut across the bottom, about an inch above the old base. This removes any clogged wood that may not readily absorb water. Next, the tree should be placed in a stand with a large reservoir of water and located in the room. Some trees may absorb a gallon of water in the first day, so it should be checked frequently and re-watered as necessary. As long as the tree is able to absorb and transpire water, it is reasonably fire-resistant.

If the tree does become dried out it will shed its needles prematurely. Taking the tree down and cutting about a 1-inch slice off the bottom of the trunk, then re-watering may remedy this problem.

The Christmas tree should be located in a safe place, away from heat sources and hot air ducts and where it is not likely to be knocked over. Similarly, light cords and connections used in decorating the tree should be in good working condition. Lights should always be turned off at bedtime or when leaving for an extended period of time.