After nearly a decade on the air, PBS’ syndicated Song of the Mountains struggles post-pandemic to return to its former peak

Head to the Southern Appalachians for sounds from our mountain home, courtesy of Song of the Mountains.
An institution nearly two decades in the making, the nationally syndicated PBS program tapes each month from the Lincoln Theatre in Marion.
This month’s show, slated for Saturday, June 5, includes emcee and director Tim White. Acts booked to appear range from headliner Red Rocking Chair to Fish Fisher and The Wildmans.
“It feels like we’re getting back to normalcy at Song of the Mountains and with live music in general,” said White.
Song of the Mountains shut down for 10 months during the pandemic. When they resumed in January, they played to 25% capacity.
“Now we’re up to 50% capacity,” White said. “It’s been rough with smaller crowds. Plus, we still practice social distancing.”
To address income shortfalls, Song of the Mountains established a GoFundMe page. Contributors can access the page to make donations to help the nonprofit organization.
“We’re trying to dig back out of a terrible year,” White said. “We sure need the help.”
Since its inception 17 years ago, Song of the Mountains provides a showcase for Appalachian authenticity. With mountain culture presented through music in a dignified manner, the show has featured past acts like Country Music Hall of Fame member Tom T. Hall, as well as Bluegrass Hall of Fame members Doyle Lawson and Larry Sparks.
“Our music is about our life, which can be serious or light-hearted,” White said. “That’s what we pull from. It’s authentic. This is about our life and how we were raised. It’s our life, our country and God.”
Upcoming installments of Song of the Mountains highlight such acts as the Amanda Cook Band in July and Grant Maloy Smith in August.
Saturday night’s headlining act, Red Rocking Chair, paints a wide-swathing style.
“They’re a broad spectrum,” White said, “but it’s Americana.”
Fish Fisher performs as one-half of a duo in the singer-songwriter vein.
“He does a lot down in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge,” White said.
The Wildmans hail from Floyd, Virginia. Led by Eli Wildman and Aila Wildman, they blend feisty old-time string band music with slivers of bluegrass.
“There’s a young guy, Victor Furtado, in that band who’s the best clawhammer banjo player I’ve ever heard,” White said. “He’s got a unique way of playing clawhammer banjo.”
Ultimately, Song of the Mountains serves as the star of the show. For what it presents and represents, paired with the status of being a nationally syndicated television program, Song of the Mountains has become a name brand.
In that regard, it shares territory with Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry and New York City’s Carnegie Hall. They’re destinations to which people are drawn regardless of whose name occupies its marquee.
“Song of the Mountains has a great reputation,” White said.
Meanwhile, as the nation’s live performance venues open gradually, Song of the Mountains chugs along like the little train that could. Until the Lincoln Theatre can resume wide open status, the Appalachian gem maintains its polish and its pride.
“We’re gnawing at the bit to get back to normal,” White said. “We see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.