After nearly a decade on the air, PBS’ syndicated Song of the Mountains struggles post-pandemic to return to its former peak

Fish Fisher performs as one-half of a duo in the singer-songwriter vein.

“He does a lot down in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge,” White said.

The Wildmans hail from Floyd, Virginia. Led by Eli Wildman and Aila Wildman, they blend feisty old-time string band music with slivers of bluegrass.

“There’s a young guy, Victor Furtado, in that band who’s the best clawhammer banjo player I’ve ever heard,” White said. “He’s got a unique way of playing clawhammer banjo.”

Ultimately, Song of the Mountains serves as the star of the show. For what it presents and represents, paired with the status of being a nationally syndicated television program, Song of the Mountains has become a name brand.

In that regard, it shares territory with Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry and New York City’s Carnegie Hall. They’re destinations to which people are drawn regardless of whose name occupies its marquee.

“Song of the Mountains has a great reputation,” White said.