After 44 years of marriage, the Hills help young couples work through their own relationships

The Hills spent their first date at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee, listening to a Christian speaker.

In just a few more weeks, Stan asked Pam to marry him during a citywide revival meeting on Moore Street in Bristol, Virginia.

They wed on Feb. 26, 1977, at Euclid Avenue Baptist Church — the house of worship where they met.

Today, at 72, Stan is a minister at Providence Community Church on the outskirts of Abingdon in Washington County, Virginia.

Together, the Hills share biblical principles regarding marriage with young couples who want to wed, as well as married couples in crisis.

They remind spouses to cherish each other, practice patience, learn to forgive and wait on the Lord to bring restoration in troubled times.

The Hills also share their love with each other every day — not just on Valentine’s Day, they said.

“Real love doesn’t give up. Real love hangs in there,” said Stan, a native of Norfolk, Virginia, who moved to Bristol as a child and graduated Virginia High School in 1967.

“You have to give 100%,” added Pam Hill, 64, a 1974 graduate of John S. Battle High School.

“We attribute our successful marriage to God,” Stan said. “And He gave us these kids. And those kids have helped tie us together. The family is our responsibility. And there’s always something going on when you have kids.”

