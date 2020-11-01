Adoptable pets
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol rocks. Time was when Bristol and the Tri-Cities banged its head to a scene that included plentiful numbers of bands in the pulsating veins of heavy metal and punk rock. Soul Collision hopes to return Bristol to those days of yore.
Haunted Holler: Safe-but-still-scary popular attraction reopens with adjustments for the era of coronavirus
For eight spooky seasons, the Haunted Holler has provided thrills and chills in the north part of Bristol, Virginia. Then came 2020. And real life turned out to be scary all by itself with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But then Rodefer incorporated safety measures.
Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. next Sunday, Nov. 1, meaning clocks will be turned back an hour, leading to sleep problems for many people.
- Updated
The following take on an old-fashioned recipe (Chicken Apple Stew with Cornmeal Dill Dumplings) is lighter since the sauce is thickened and enriched with apples, not heavy cream.
- Updated
For the first time in nearly a decade, the fast food chain is making the fan-favorite sandwich available at all of its 14,400 U.S. restaurants when it hits menus on Dec. 2.