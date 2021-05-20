Adam Bolt to preview his ‘Gazeteer’ EP album release at Wolf Hills Brewing Co. on Saturday

As on the EP, Logan Fritz and his band, Fritz & Co., will back Bolt during Saturday’s show. He plans to perform the EP in its entirety, beginning with lead track “The Curse of Bellingham.”

“In 2008, I was running away from working at a restaurant in Greensboro, North Carolina,” Bolt said.

He and a buddy decided to hit the road. They paid $107 for one-way bus fare to adventures untold.

“Bellingham is a beautiful place in Northwest Washington,” Bolt said. “It seemed almost haunted, enchanting.”

The song details their meeting with an old coot in Washington. He plied them with legends and lore the likes of which identified Bellingham as being haunted.

“We had been up for three and a half days drinking on the Greyhound,” Bolt said, “so that might have contributed to our belief in the story.”

A pop-rocker follows. Titled “Saxapahaw,” the song details a journey taken in the aftermath of a domestic argument.

“Saxapahaw is in North Carolina,” Bolt said. “I love the name. I liked it, and it rhymes. Well, when you get into a fight with your significant other, maybe the answer is to get into your car and drive until you’re not angry anymore.”