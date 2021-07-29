 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Actor/musician Charles Esten from ABC’s ‘Nashville’ brings his music to Bristol on Aug. 7
0 comments
alert
Living a Dream

Actor/musician Charles Esten from ABC’s ‘Nashville’ brings his music to Bristol on Aug. 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Charles Esten 2021 by Jens Fricke

Charles Esten, best known for his acting and musical performances on "Nashville," reopens the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol this Saturday with songs of his own.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/JENS FRICKE

You might recall Charles Esten as Deacon Claybourne from ABC’s “Nashville.” Some may know Esten best from his current role as Ward Cameron on Netflix’s “Outer Banks.”

But he’s also Charles Esten, emphatic singer and songwriter.

From Hollywood to Nashville to Bristol, Esten brings a lifetime of music and experiences to the hallowed Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee, on Saturday, Aug. 7. Closed since March 2020 and dating back to 1931, the Paramount will reopen with Esten at the helm.

“It’s an honor to be coming to Bristol,” said Esten by phone from his home near Nashville. “It is not lost on me what Bristol did. I lost my dad about a dozen years ago. If he were alive, he’d be coming with me.”

Esten paused.

“Hold on,” he said.

He clicked a recording. Suddenly, the voices of Maybelle Carter and Ralph Peer, each of whom were principals during the 1927 Bristol Sessions, aired through the phone.

“Imagine a 15-, 16-, 17-year-old me, driving through the night with my dad, listening to that,” Esten said. “It means the world to me.”

Esten’s world measures as a large one. His acting resume extends to the early 1990s to include appearances on such television shows as “Cheers,” “NYPD Blue,” “The Office,” “ER,” “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and 124 episodes of “Nashville.”

However, the native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, also loves making music. So much so that, during the pandemic, Esten posted a new song that he had written and recorded each Friday for 54 consecutive weeks.

“What you have there is a guy who was a songwriter his whole life,” Esten said. “About eight years before ‘Nashville,’ I focused on writing, writing country music. What’s an EP? What’s an album? I decided to break through all of that. It’s a deadline machine.”

Songs posted and available for purchase feature everything from fun to serious to topical material. Last Christmas and New Year’s yielded “Won’t Cry on Christmas” and “Happy Nashville New Year.” Road songs range from “Halfway Home” to “Long Haul.”

But what can we learn about the 55-year-old singer, songwriter and actor simply from the lyrics to those songs?

“That’s a great question,” Esten said. “I’m sure some of my newer stuff, there’s one of returning, of not giving up. Keep going. ‘Halfway Home’ is about going down a hard path, but when you turn back, you’re halfway home.”

While fans were treated to a wealth of music, Esten said he learned an incredible amount about himself. However, some things remain elusive.

“It took me so long,” he said. “It’s one of the reasons why I did a song every Friday. I’m still not sure what my brand is.”

Nonetheless, “Nashville” afforded Esten multiple opportunities to perform music for a national television audience. One can imagine the value of such exposure.

“That’s not even close,” Esten said. “It became a whole new life for me.”

As a result of his role on “Nashville,” Esten earned an appearance on Nashville’s historic Grand Ole Opry. However, his initial spots on the Mother Church of Country Music were as Deacon Claybourne, his character on the television show. Quickly, Esten began to notch visits to the Opry as himself. To date, he has appeared on the Opry nearly 150 times.

“To me, it might be the greatest thing that has happened to me,” Esten said. “I can’t wrap my mind around it.”

Esten speaks and sings as if afloat on a cloud. He’s living a dream. Onstage, it’s as if he’s discovered his inner Houdini. When given a song to sing and an audience for whom to sing, he’s a magic man.

“I don’t have a shot at perfection, but I do have a shot at connections. It is a dance,” Esten said. “I don’t know what to call it. It’s that wings of love thing.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A bad night's sleep increases risk of sending rude work emails

Watch Now: Related Video

A bad night's sleep increases risk of sending rude work emails

Watch Now: Related Video

A bad night's sleep increases risk of sending rude work emails

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MATTINGLY: Pope stokes flames of Catholic worship wars
Lifestyles

MATTINGLY: Pope stokes flames of Catholic worship wars

Now-retired Pope Benedict XVI declared that the post-Vatican II rite was the "ordinary form" for the church, but that the older Latin Mass could be encouraged when requested by the faithful. Now, current Pope Francis argued that the old Latin Mass has become divisive.

HOLLAND: At his voice, the storm became a whisper
Lifestyles

HOLLAND: At his voice, the storm became a whisper

In our search for truth, remember He is the way, the truth and the life. May we allow His personal instructions to bring protection, wisdom, purity, hope, and encouragement into our lives so that we can abide in the peace and joy of knowing that all is well with our soul.

LAWSON: A grateful heart
Lifestyles

LAWSON: A grateful heart

We must daily claim and be grateful for good. Gratitude enlightens our experience and removes mental darkness. True gratitude acknowledges the good in our lives. More than this, however, it demonstrates our acceptance of good.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts