Actor/musician Charles Esten from ABC’s ‘Nashville’ brings his music to Bristol on Aug. 7

While fans were treated to a wealth of music, Esten said he learned an incredible amount about himself. However, some things remain elusive.

“It took me so long,” he said. “It’s one of the reasons why I did a song every Friday. I’m still not sure what my brand is.”

Nonetheless, “Nashville” afforded Esten multiple opportunities to perform music for a national television audience. One can imagine the value of such exposure.

“That’s not even close,” Esten said. “It became a whole new life for me.”

As a result of his role on “Nashville,” Esten earned an appearance on Nashville’s historic Grand Ole Opry. However, his initial spots on the Mother Church of Country Music were as Deacon Claybourne, his character on the television show. Quickly, Esten began to notch visits to the Opry as himself. To date, he has appeared on the Opry nearly 150 times.

“To me, it might be the greatest thing that has happened to me,” Esten said. “I can’t wrap my mind around it.”

Esten speaks and sings as if afloat on a cloud. He’s living a dream. Onstage, it’s as if he’s discovered his inner Houdini. When given a song to sing and an audience for whom to sing, he’s a magic man.

“I don’t have a shot at perfection, but I do have a shot at connections. It is a dance,” Esten said. “I don’t know what to call it. It’s that wings of love thing.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.