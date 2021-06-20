 Skip to main content
Academic Honors: June 20
Academic Honors: June 20

» Joseph Harrigan, a King University student from Kingsport, Tennessee, was named winner of the Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) Student of the Year Award by the Tennessee Chapter of the National Association of Social Work.

» Yvette Hayward, a nursing student at Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Elizabethton, won the $1,000 Hassier Murr Perryman Memorial Scholarship.

» John Corker, of Kingsport, Arnab Dey, of Kingsport, and Jon Woods, of Kingsport, earned Faculty Honors (GPA of 4.0 or higher) for the spring semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Ian Boldea, of Kingsport, Matthew Manno, of Bristol, and James Root, of Kingsport, earned the distinction of Dean’s List (GPA of 3.0 or higher) at Georgia Tech for the spring semester.

» Katie McQueen, of Kingsport, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology Professional from Freed-Hardeman University. Adrian Torres, of Johnson City, Tennessee, graduated from Freed-Hardeman with a Master of Business Administration.

